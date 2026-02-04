Harkins helps Ducks end Kraken's winning streak at 4

Jordan Eberle and Tye Kartye scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the Kraken (26-20-9), who had won four in a row.

"You win four in a row, you lose one, you're out of the playoffs," Eberle said. "We've been playing playoff hockey for the last month. Every game is just that important, especially against a division team. They just jumped ahead of us, so that's the mindset that we had and we have to continue having. It's going to be the same way all the way through the rest of the year."

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:01 of the second period, scoring five seconds after Anaheim's first power play expired. LaCombe's touch pass to Gauthier in the right circle went off the heel of his stick and fluttered only a short distance, but Gauthier skated into the puck and was able to slap it five-hole on Grubauer for his 25th goal of the season.

The Ducks stretched the lead to 2-0 with 33 seconds left in the period. Harkins warded off Matty Beniers along the right wall and passed the puck back to Trouba, who had skated in off the bench and scored with a one-timer from the right point.

"The first period was fine and then they drained us a little bit the first 10 (minutes of the second)," Eberle said. "We kind of had some pushback and had some opportunities, some 2-on-1s, some chances we didn't capitalize on, and then they hit that late one and it kind of hurt us a little bit."