Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hughes to miss 2nd straight game for Devils with injury
Lightning's Cirelli, Paul, Point won't play before Olympic break; Bennett leaves Panthers loss
© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes will miss his second straight game for the Devils against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN) because of a lower-body injury. The forward, named to Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, was injured during the first period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29. Hughes skated briefly after practice Monday and skated and shot pucks on his own Tuesday. "It's just a level of strength and obviously pain subsiding but it's more so the strength and to be able to have the necessary reinforcement that you need to play in an NHL game," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "His goal is to play on Thursday (against the New York Islanders) and he's trying to do everything that he can to get to that point, but it's really up to the medical team. They're not confident with where he's at but we'll just see what [Wednesday] brings." Hughes has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 36 games.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul will each miss the Lightning's final two games before the Olympic break because of undisclosed injuries. Cirelli, on Team Canada's roster, was injured on an open ice hit by Mark Kastelic in the first period of the Lightning's 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. "We'll have to evaluate from there," coach Jon Cooper said. "It was just a really awkward collision in the neutral zone. Same with Paul, he injured himself in overtime. It's two huge losses for us." Paul's power-play goal at 16:13 of the second period cut Boston's lead to 5-4, part of Tampa Bay's rally from down 5-1 for a 6-5 shootout victory. … Like Cirelli, Brayden Point's availability for Team Canada remains in question. The forward took part in an optional morning skate Tuesday and was on the ice for warmups before the Stadium Series. He's been out since Jan. 12 with an undisclosed injury. "Those are questions for a whole different press conference," said Cooper, who will coach Team Canada. "It's a wait and see." … The Lightning are home against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) and the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
NHL Players on the Global Stage
Go deep with NHL.com's full coverage of the men's hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games
Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett left a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with an upper-body injury after the forward was minus-1 in 5:11 of ice time. He has 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 55 games. … Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell did not play Monday. Marchand missed his second straight game since he left a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday after the second period. The forward, who will represent Team Canada at the Olympics, is second on the Panthers with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 45 games. Lundell, a center, has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games and is on Team Finland's roster. Florida coach Paul Maurice said each are day to day and have not been ruled out to play before the Olympic break, which starts Friday. The Panthers host the Bruins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS) and visit the Lightning on Thursday.