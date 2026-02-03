NHL Status Report: Hughes to miss 2nd straight game for Devils with injury

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul will each miss the Lightning's final two games before the Olympic break because of undisclosed injuries. Cirelli, on Team Canada's roster, was injured on an open ice hit by Mark Kastelic in the first period of the Lightning's 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. "We'll have to evaluate from there," coach Jon Cooper said. "It was just a really awkward collision in the neutral zone. Same with Paul, he injured himself in overtime. It's two huge losses for us." Paul's power-play goal at 16:13 of the second period cut Boston's lead to 5-4, part of Tampa Bay's rally from down 5-1 for a 6-5 shootout victory. … Like Cirelli, Brayden Point's availability for Team Canada remains in question. The forward took part in an optional morning skate Tuesday and was on the ice for warmups before the Stadium Series. He's been out since Jan. 12 with an undisclosed injury. "Those are questions for a whole different press conference," said Cooper, who will coach Team Canada. "It's a wait and see." … The Lightning are home against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) and the Florida Panthers on Thursday.