Merzlikins makes 23 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils for 6th straight win

Olivier scores twice, Columbus improves to 9-1-0 under Bowness; New Jersey has lost 4 of 5

Blue Jackets at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their season-high sixth straight game, 3-0 against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Mathieu Olivier scored two goals and Dante Fabbro scored once in the third period for the Blue Jackets (28-20-7), who are 9-1-0 since Rick Bowness took over as coach on Jan. 12.

Merzlikins earned his first shutout of the season and first since a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders on Oct. 30, 2024. It was his second career shutout against the Devils.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Devils (28-26-2), who have lost four of their past five games.

Merzlikins made 17 saves through two periods, denying Timo Meier on a snap shot off a spin-o-rama from the slot at 1:20 of the second period. Columbus was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Fabbro gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the third period on a snap shot through a screen from the top of the right face-off circle. Fabbro, a defenseman, was inserted into the lineup after missing his past six games with a lower-body injury.

Olivier pushed it to 2-0 when he scored on a backhand off a breakaway at 12:05.

Olivier was then credited with his second goal to make it 3-0 after being slashed by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton while attempting to shoot into an empty net at 16:00.

The Blue Jackets appeared to take a 1-0 lead 5:10 into the first period when Danton Heinen scored on a shot from the right face-off circle but the Devils successfully challenged the play for goalie interference on Miles Wood in the crease.

Columbus, which is 10-1-0 in its past 11 games, concluded a three-game road trip and will play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Latest News

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers top Capitals to end 4-game skid

NHL Status Report: Hughes misses 2nd straight game for Devils with injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crave to release new hockey series 'Hockey Fanatics'

Cirelli out for Olympics, replaced by Bennett on Team Canada

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers host Matthews, Maple Leafs in Olympic preview

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Team Finland hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Luukkonen out for Olympics, replaced by Korpisalo on Team Finland

Team Finland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Tolvanen, Kiviranta

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Nylander gets 3 points, Maple Leafs edge Flames