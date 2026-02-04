Celebrini shades of Thornton, proving future is now for Sharks

Legendary reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly feature for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," brings his humor and insight to readers every Wednesday. The latest "Then and Now" features two heroes in San Jose Sharks history, Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Thornton and second-year forward Macklin Celebrini.

A year ago, Macklin Celebrini celebrated his rookie season for the San Jose Sharks with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year, won by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

"Unfortunately," the native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, recalled, "we didn't make the playoffs."

Yet a star was born. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft led the Sharks in scoring and showed promise of bigger and better things in 2025-26. Heading into the homestretch of this season, the 19-year-old has delivered, big time, and will represent Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

He may even galvanize San Jose to its first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since 2019, when it lost the Western Conference Final in six games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

"He's the most impressive young player that I've seen in years in maturity of the game," Florida Panthers two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Paul Maurice said. "Usually, these guys come in, and they have a gift that just nobody else has, they're just much faster or much more skilled or more offensively gifted than other players. But you don't really see young players come in with an exceptionally well-rounded game marked by the plays they don't make."