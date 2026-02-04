Horvat's 2nd goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in OT

Barzal had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (31-21-5), who had lost two in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 31 saves.

“Tonight was a game that we had to be resilient in, a game where we had to battle to come back, and that's what we did,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “Bo and ‘Barzy’ had a strong night, and they scored big goals for us. … This is what we call a season. I mean, there’s different ways to win games, and tonight was a good example. We found a way to win, and we had to be bold at a lot of moments in that game. And I thought we were.”

Justin Brazeau had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Mantha, Egor Chinakhov and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins (28-15-12), who lost their second straight. Skinner made 18 saves.

“I think we come out of it feeling like we should have closed it out,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “And, we got a couple of leads in the third and didn't close it out. So whether that's getting a big play or getting a second goal to go up by two instead of being only up one … there's different ways to close out games, but we didn't do a good job of that in the third.”

Each team was playing the second half of a back-to-back; the Islanders lost 4-1 at the Washington Capitals on Monday, and the Penguins lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators.

Ryan Pulock forced overtime for New York by tying the game 4-4 at 15:24 of the third period. He skated onto a Barzal pass and snapped a shot from above the left face-off circle.