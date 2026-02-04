Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers top Capitals to end 4-game skid

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, Owen Tippett and Carl Grundstrom also scored, and Dan Vladar made 26 saves for Philadelphia (25-20-10), which had been 0-3-1 in its previous four games and had lost five of six.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist, while Aliaksei Protas scored for Washington (28-23-7), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Clay Stevenson, after backstopping a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders yesterday, made 19 saves.

Drysdale gave the Flyers the 3-2 lead at 14:37 of the third period. Trevor Zegras got the puck to Drysdale at the center of the blue line, and his shot went through a screen and past Stevenson.

Tippett put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 5:56 of the first period. Taking a pass from Travis Sanheim on the right side off the zone, he cut to the net and tucked the puck around Stevenson's left pad.

Grundstrom made it 2-0 at 4:45 of the second period when his centering pass from the boards on the left side deflected off the skate of Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun and past Stevenson.

Protas finished a short-handed 2-on-1 rush with Beauvillier to cut it 2-1 at 8:12. The goal marks the fourth short-handed goal of Protas' career and first of the season.

Beauvillier tied the game 2-2 at 2:40 of the third period, getting the rebound of Trevor van Riemsdyk's shot past Vladar in front after a quick touch on the puck from Justin Sourdif.

After Drysdale scored, Ristolainen scored on the empty net for the 4-2 final at 19:43.