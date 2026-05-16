NHL trophies take center stage at Asian Hockey Championship

NORTH YORK, Ont. -- Lucas Yu stood mesmerized by the Vezina Trophy on Saturday, dreaming of what could be.

"I've been paying attention to the Vezina Trophy because I'm a goalie and I hope I can eventually get it," said the 11-year-old netminder for the Korean Canadian Athletic Association Tigers.

Lucas got his first glimpse of the award presented annually to the NHL's top goalie and four other iconic trophies that were brought from the Hockey Hall of Fame to the 2026 Asian Hockey Championship on Saturday.

The Vezina made its debut at the 35-year-old tournament along with the Prince of Wales Trophy, Hart Trophy, Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award and Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, all shining in the lobby of the NFP Athletic Centre.

"It's breathtaking," tournament organizer Jeff Chang said. "We all know these trophies. We've seen them presented to countless teams over, I don't know for how many decades. But for the NHL trophies to be here for me, it's amazing, and we're really happy that the NHL is part of our event."