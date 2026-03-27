2026 NHL Draft notebook: Trejbal developed 'unflappability' with Youngstown

Tobias Trejbal is having a season to remember as a rookie goalie with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

He's big (6-foot-4, 188 pounds), tracks pucks well through traffic, is efficient in his movements and is one of three right-handed catchers among the top five at the position on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies.

"I think my biggest strength is the fact I'm pretty mentally strong," Trejbal said. "I think I play smart and simple."

The native of Most, Czechia, who is in his first season in North America, is No. 3 on Central Scouting's midterm list. The two other right-handed goalies on the list are No. 2 Michal Orsulak (6-4, 220) with Prince Albert in the Western Hockey League and No. 5 Tobias Tvrznik (6-3, 180) of Wenatchee (WHL).

Trejbal started out as a defenseman when he began playing hockey in Czechia and not until he started watching fellow countryman, goalie Pavel Francouz, play for Litvinov in Czechia's top professional men's league did everything change.

"Francouz played in the NHL (with the Colorado Avalanche from 2018-24) and I enjoyed watching him and I just wanted to try it," Trejbal said. "He was also righty, and that's kind of the reason I just wanted to be like him when I was smaller. I think I went into goal when I was 10 years old."

Francouz won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. He was 44-21-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and four shutouts in 73 games (65 starts) over three NHL seasons and is a goaltender scout with Colorado.

Trejbal exhibited a Francouz-like performance as the highest-ranked goalie to participate in the 2026 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Jan. 15. He stopped all 19 shots he faced in 30-plus minutes of action in a 5-4 loss.