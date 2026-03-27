The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on goalie Tobias Trejbal of Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.
2026 NHL Draft notebook: Trejbal developed 'unflappability' with Youngstown
Watching Francouz play for Avalanche led to transition from defenseman to goalie
© Scott Galvin (@scottgalvinphoto)
Tobias Trejbal is having a season to remember as a rookie goalie with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.
He's big (6-foot-4, 188 pounds), tracks pucks well through traffic, is efficient in his movements and is one of three right-handed catchers among the top five at the position on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies.
"I think my biggest strength is the fact I'm pretty mentally strong," Trejbal said. "I think I play smart and simple."
The native of Most, Czechia, who is in his first season in North America, is No. 3 on Central Scouting's midterm list. The two other right-handed goalies on the list are No. 2 Michal Orsulak (6-4, 220) with Prince Albert in the Western Hockey League and No. 5 Tobias Tvrznik (6-3, 180) of Wenatchee (WHL).
Trejbal started out as a defenseman when he began playing hockey in Czechia and not until he started watching fellow countryman, goalie Pavel Francouz, play for Litvinov in Czechia's top professional men's league did everything change.
"Francouz played in the NHL (with the Colorado Avalanche from 2018-24) and I enjoyed watching him and I just wanted to try it," Trejbal said. "He was also righty, and that's kind of the reason I just wanted to be like him when I was smaller. I think I went into goal when I was 10 years old."
Francouz won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. He was 44-21-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and four shutouts in 73 games (65 starts) over three NHL seasons and is a goaltender scout with Colorado.
Trejbal exhibited a Francouz-like performance as the highest-ranked goalie to participate in the 2026 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Jan. 15. He stopped all 19 shots he faced in 30-plus minutes of action in a 5-4 loss.
© Scott Galvin (@scottgalvinphoto)
"He's got all the tools and the size," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said. "He's got calmness and that positive swagger as well. I watched him in warmups, was impressed by the way he handles the puck on his stick. He held his ground when facing good chances, stayed patient on a few dekes. He challenges and tracks pucks well and has a good feel for the game. This kid is good."
Phantoms coach Ryan Ward said he and his staff did a lot of work recruiting Trejbal, who is represented by the same agency as former Youngstown center Adam Benak, a fourth-round pick (No. 102) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Phantoms run a hockey camp in Czechia every summer and Ward was confident after watching Trejbal that he'd be able to step right in as a legitimate No. 1 starter.
"He has developed an unflappability to his game," Ward said. When he gets scored on, it's next-puck mentality. He's just matured into an NHL caliber goalie as far as mindset goes and I think whenever players come over here from Europe and play in North America, it's an adjustment. It's obviously an adjustment being away from home in a different country and I feel like Tobias has handled that extremely well with a ton of maturity."
Trejbal is 28-9-3 with a 2.15 GAA, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 games as a USHL rookie. Committed to the University of Massachusetts in 2026-27, he ranks eighth in shots faced (1,018) and seventh for fewest goals allowed (86) this season.
"I committed to UMass in 2024, so that was kind of the reason I decided to spend a season in the USHL ... to get a feel of USA Hockey," Trejbal said.
Ward does see traits in his goalie he feels will translate well at the next level.
"I think that very seldom does 'Toby' lose his net; he's extremely athletic, extremely competitive, but the mental game that he has is an NHL caliber mentality," Ward said. "Second, he's big, he's technical and he's athletic. Those are all things that you see in the best goalies in the National Hockey League. I firmly believe this kid is a No. 1 at the NHL level at some point in his career. When he's in net, there's a confidence that comes over our team, our coaching staff. You always feel like you have a chance to win the game.
"I think the last goalie that I kind of felt like that about was (Montreal Canadiens goalie) Jacob Fowler (who played two seasons at Youngstown from 2021-23). Jacob is doing a great job, obviously, in the NHL, and I think Toby's a lot like him."
PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)
Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL): The 17-year-old of Deerfield Beach, Florida, is the recipient of the 2026 Eddie Powers Trophy after leading the Ontario Hockey League with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 regular-season games. He's the first United States-born player to lead the OHL in scoring since Jason Robertson for Niagara in 2018-19. Klepov's 37 goals equaled a Saginaw rookie record originally set by Cole Perfetti in 2018-19. Committed to Michigan State in 2026-27, Klepov is No. 16 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm list of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Oleg Kulebiakin, RW, Halifax (QMJHL): Kulebiakin (5-10, 178), No. 68 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, had a 12-game point streak (six goals, 16 assists) end in a 6-4 loss at Newfoundland on March 21. The native of St. Petersburg, Russia, had 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 64 regular-season games for the Mooseheads this season.
Yegor Rybkin, G, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS JR.): The 18-year-old went 5-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage in 11 games. A right-handed catching goalie, Rybkin (6-7, 207) is No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International goaltenders eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. His best assets are his intimidating size in the crease, rebound control and competitiveness.