The 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on left wing Victor Plante with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team.
NHL Draft notebook Victor Plante, brothers hoping to reach League together
Siblings first will have chance to be teammates at Minnesota Duluth next season
© Max Plante
Victor Plante looks forward to the day when he can be part of the next family to have at least three brothers in the NHL.
If it does happen, it'll be the 19th time in NHL history three brothers will have played in at least one game in the same season.
The most recent instance occurred when Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes played against forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes with the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 12.
"I don't think we talk about it a lot, but it would be something very awesome to do," Victor said.
Zam Plante, selected in the fifth round (No. 150) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2022 NHL Draft, is 21 years old; Max Plante, 20, was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 47) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Zam and Max are sophomores at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where Victor, who turns 18 on March 10, is committed to play next season.
"It would be great for one of us to make it to the NHL, but I guess all three of us have that same dream," Max said. "There's still a lot to go before we all get there, but we're kind of following in our father's footsteps. He's taught us a lot about hockey, and he's really pushed us to get better.
"This year has been a little eye-opening for the Plante family with how well we've been doing."
© Rena Laverty and Max Plante
Their father, Derek Plante, a professional scout with the Ottawa Senators, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the eighth round (No. 161) of the 1989 NHL Draft, and had 248 points (96 goals, 152 assists) in 450 games in eight NHL seasons as a forward with the Sabres, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.
Max leads Minnesota Duluth this season with 22 goals and 44 points in 32 games. Zam is second in goals (14) and tied for second in points (39) in 32 games.
Victor (5-foot-9, 163 pounds), No. 36 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft, leads USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 17 goals and eight power-play goals in 40 games, and his 32 points are tied for fourth.
"I'd say I'm a little bit like them both," Victor said. "Zam's definitely more skilled. Max is probably more of a passer. I'd say I'm kind of just right in the middle. I try to take a little bit of both.
"My dad always tells me I'm the most physical of the three of us. So does my grandpa."
Said Derek Plante: "Victor has actually hit people at times. He's not overly physical, he's not a big bruiser, but compared to the other two, yes, he definitely is more rambunctious that way."
Max has learned plenty by watching his youngest brother.
"I think Victor's kind of a mixture of [me and Zam]," Max said. "We all kind of play very similar in that we just go out there and are not afraid to make mistakes. We just puck battle and try and steal pucks from other players. But I'd say Victor's a little bit different in the way he's got some swagger to his game. He's always kind of had it, so I'm trying to learn from him, trying to add some swagger to my game."
At no time was that more evident than in Game 2 of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta, on Nov. 26, when Victor scored his second goal at 5:53 of a 3-on-3 overtime to enable the NTDP to win the two-game series against the top prospects from the Canadian Hockey League.
"I was watching the game with a bunch of my teammates and was so excited Victor had the opportunity to play in those games," Max said. "I thought he was one of the best players on the ice both nights. His OT goal was just a textbook hockey play, diving at the puck to keep it in the zone. Then he comes down and does what Victor does, snipes. As soon as he scored, I didn't even watch and knew what his 'celly' would be. I went to give all my teammates high fives and accidentally slapped one of them in the face. It was a feeling like I scored myself."
Victor did the heartbreaker celebration after his winner, a pose made famous by his favorite player, Patrick Kane.
"My dad was a development coach with the Chicago Blackhawks (2015-20), so I became a huge Patrick Kane fan," Victor said. "I got to meet him, and he gave me a stick. Over the summer he came up to me and said, 'What's up, Planter?' and that was the coolest thing ever."
McKenna setting records
Gavin McKenna (5-11, 170), No. 1 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, established single-game records for assists (seven) and points (eight) for Penn State University in an 11-4 win against Ohio State on Feb. 20.
The following night, McKenna scored in overtime to give the Nittany Lions a 5-4 win against the Buckeyes. He was named Big Ten First Star of the Week after he had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in two games.
In a postgame interview, he thanked his teammates for their support.
"I think being at the rink, being with the guys, it's kind of like a getaway and just, you know, playing the game I love," McKenna said. "I don't want to be remembered as a bad teammate or anything. So, yeah, I think it's pretty easy to gel with guys in that locker room.
"It's a group that I'll love forever. They're my brothers in there, so I just want to be remembered as a good teammate with these guys."
The 18-year-old freshman left wing has 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games; his 30 assists are a Penn State single-season freshman record. He's tied for fifth among NCAA players in points, second in points per game (1.54) and sixth in shots on goal (123).
Smits shines at Olympics
Alberts Smits, No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International skaters, had two assists in four games with Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and his average ice time of 18:44 was third among the team's defensemen.
At 18 years old, Smits (6-3, 205) was the youngest player in the men's tournament but never appeared out of place.
"My closest friends are my defensemen and he played lights out," said Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who played two of Latvia's four games in Italy. "The kid is really calm, focused, makes decisions quick, physical, blocking shots. He doesn't really care about getting hurt or pain or anything. And mentally, he's really mature as a kid as well.
"I'm happy and proud of him, and I'm happy that we have this type of player coming up for the future and the next many years for our nation."
Smits could be the highest-selected Latvia-born player in the NHL draft, a distinction held by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons, who was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres at No. 14 in the 2012 NHL Draft.
"He's definitely a very mature kid, definitely the most mature 18-year-old I've seen," said Girgensons, also a member of Team Latvia. "I think he’s going to do great things moving forward. Usually guys that age try to rush plays and get rid of it; he definitely has the poise with it."
Smits had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and averages 20:14 of ice time in 38 games this season with Jukurit in Liiga, the top league in Finland. He was loaned to Munchen in Germany's top league on Thursday and is expected to finish the season there.