Ducks get spark from lineup changes to even West 2nd Round ahead of Game 5

Paired with Moore was Olen Zellweger. The 22-year-old had the secondary assist on Moore's goal in his NHL postseason debut. One of the smallest players on the roster (5-foot-10, 193 pounds) led the Ducks with three blocked shots, was a team-best plus-2, and was the 22nd Ducks skater to appear in these playoffs and 15th to make his postseason debut.

"It was good," Zellweger said. "Just tried to go out and play simple, jump in where I can, and I thought me and 'Mooresy' read off each other well.”

Moore had the lowest ice time on the Ducks (8:27) and Zellweger wasn't far behind (11:52), but they were noticeable.

"I thought they both did a very good job," Quenneville said. "Their minutes might not have been high, but at the same time, their quality of shifts was important."

Mason McTavish also played after he was a healthy scratch for Games 2 and 3. The 23-year-old forward was part of a power play that went 2-for-4 after starting the series 0-for-11 and had three shots on goal in 11:25.

"I thought he had a heck of a game," Quenneville said. "I really liked his attitude coming into the game. Not easy for him to not be in the lineup and then play the way he did shows his character. He wanted to be a big part of it, and he was in a lot of ways. Not just power play, but I thought he played a real solid game."