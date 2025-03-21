NHL Draft notebook: West to make decision on future sport before Combine

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of center Mason West with Edina High School (Minnesota), and Fargo of the United States Hockey League.

Mason West has a difficult but necessary decision to make that he hopes will pave the way to a promising future.

The two-sport standout from Edina High School in Minnesota needs to determine whether he will continue his career as a star quarterback or blue-chip ice hockey center prior to the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo (June 1-7).

"I'll have to make a decision definitely before June," West told NHL.com. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. I love playing both sports and I've benefitted so much in each. Hockey makes me a better football player in the speed aspect, and football makes me a better hockey player with the physicality part.

"In the end, the focus will come down to which sport I really love more."

That's exactly what Edina alumnus and current New York Islanders captain Anders Lee suggested. Lee also played quarterback and ice hockey in his two seasons at the Minnesota public school (2007-09) before being chosen in the sixth round (No. 152) by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft.

"He's a talented player; I touched base with him quickly in the fall, but we haven't caught up since," Lee said. "My advice is to just take your time. In this day and age, the way he's going through it, it's a little bit different. The NIL (name, image, likeness) is different and there's some different opportunities that present themselves earlier.

"At the end of the day, follow your heart. You got to love what you end up doing, whether that's four years in college and then some. I think it's tough when you love both sports."