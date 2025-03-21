NHL Draft notebook: West to make decision on future sport before Combine

17-year-old center currently playing in USHL is also heavily recruited quarterback

West closeup

© Jack Casebolt

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of center Mason West with Edina High School (Minnesota), and Fargo of the United States Hockey League.

Mason West has a difficult but necessary decision to make that he hopes will pave the way to a promising future.

The two-sport standout from Edina High School in Minnesota needs to determine whether he will continue his career as a star quarterback or blue-chip ice hockey center prior to the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo (June 1-7).

"I'll have to make a decision definitely before June," West told NHL.com. "I'm just taking it one day at a time. I love playing both sports and I've benefitted so much in each. Hockey makes me a better football player in the speed aspect, and football makes me a better hockey player with the physicality part.

"In the end, the focus will come down to which sport I really love more."

That's exactly what Edina alumnus and current New York Islanders captain Anders Lee suggested. Lee also played quarterback and ice hockey in his two seasons at the Minnesota public school (2007-09) before being chosen in the sixth round (No. 152) by the Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft.

"He's a talented player; I touched base with him quickly in the fall, but we haven't caught up since," Lee said. "My advice is to just take your time. In this day and age, the way he's going through it, it's a little bit different. The NIL (name, image, likeness) is different and there's some different opportunities that present themselves earlier.

"At the end of the day, follow your heart. You got to love what you end up doing, whether that's four years in college and then some. I think it's tough when you love both sports."

West_hockey-and-football

© Jack Casebolt

Make no mistake, West (6-foot-6, 208 pounds) is exceptionally talented at both. The 17-year-old right-handed shot ranked first in goals (27) and shots on goal (44), tied for first in game-winning goals (five), and was second in points (49) in 31 games as a junior this season.

"I've really concentrated on improving my game on the ice, especially this past year," West said. "I know there's a lot of skepticism of players coming out of high school, but there's a lot of great players and great coaches who do a really good job of preparing their players."

West is No. 50 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters; the highest-rated high school player on the list. He was elevated to an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list on March 17.

His college options for ice hockey include Michigan State University, University of Wisconsin and the University of Notre Dame, where Lee played (2010-13) for legendary coach Jeff Jackson, who retired following this season.

"Not only is he big but he can be physical and is smart with the puck," said David Gregory, associate director of NHL Central Scouting. "He makes great decisions. The way he surveys the ice is a lot like he's a quarterback out there. You can really see that. So that makes him super interesting."

On the gridiron, West completed 178 of 244 passes for 2,592 yards, with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He finished with a 139.9 passer rating and is being recruited in football by Marshall University, Kent State University, Miami (Ohio) University and South Dakota State University.

He said he has no desire to be a multisport athlete in college, and that he has been able to transfer skills learned in each sport to build success in the other.

"In football, you have to be mentally strong because after an interception, you need to go back out there for the next drive," West said. "It's like in hockey but it just happens a little bit faster. I feel my mental game has gotten really stronger, especially for football when it comes to turnovers as a quarterback ... a lot can go wrong."

West can play all situations in hockey, including power play and penalty kill. He played right wing at Edina this season out of necessity, but also can play center.

"I enjoy taking draws and also making breakout passes so I like to get the puck and go," he said.

Mason West spotlight

© Marissa Shiock, Fargo (USHL)

West is currently playing for Fargo of the United States Hockey League, and has two assists in three games. He was selected in the fifth round (No. 75) of the 2023 USHL futures draft.

The 17-year-old said he is a big fan of Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

"I like his reach and he's always in the right spot, so I like watching him without the puck," West said. "He's always trying to find space to get the puck and shoot. Obviously we all know him for his shot but he's so mobile and is in-tune to where he needs to be, using his body with puck possession skills and screening the goalie. It's fun to watch."

PROSPECTS ON THE RADAR (listed alphabetically)

Gavin Garland, RW, Tri-City (WHL): The 19-year-old right-handed shot (5-9, 183), born in Clearwater, Florida, is No. 122 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters. He has 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) and eight power-play points (three goals, five assists) in 51 games as a rookie in the Western Hockey League.

Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo (SWE): The 17-year-old (6-0, 185), who can play center or wing, had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games in Sweden's junior-20 division. No. 4 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International skaters, Gastrin has no points in eight games since his promotion to MoDo in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men's league in Sweden.

Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): Mrtka (6-6, 207) is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, the second-highest rated defensemen on the list after Matthew Schaefer of Erie (No. 1). Born in Havlíčkův Brod, Czechia, the right-handed shot has opened some eyes with how he's produced in 41 games as a WHL rookie in his first season in North America. Mrtka has 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) and 12 power-play points (one goal, 11 assists).

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefan Rosner contributed to this report

