NHL Draft notebook: Smith do-it-all defenseman for Tri-City

Martone sets points record for Brampton; McQueen back for Brandon after injury

Jackson Smith 1

© John Keller

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of defenseman Jackson Smith with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League.

Jackson Smith is a combination of a lot of things that go a long way to building team success.

"I feel like I'm pretty unpredictable," the 17-year-old defenseman playing with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League said. "I can move up and down the ice super well and I've got a lot of offensive upside off the rush."

Smith (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is pretty accurate with his self-assessment. Just ask Tri-City coach and former NHL forward Stu Barnes, who played 1,136 NHL games over 16 seasons.

"He's a big guy who's a very good skater, good on his edges, very elusive for his size, and is able to skate the puck out of the defensive zone, out of trouble, and then transport it down the ice and be very effective offensively," Barnes told NHL.com. "But he's a better defensive player than he probably gets credit for. He's pretty good in his own zone, has a good stick and the commitment as well to continue to defend first, and then get the puck up the ice, because the next level is just going to get that much harder."

Smith, who is No. 9 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks tied for second in assists (40) and fourth in points (44) in 60 games with Tri-City. He is the third-highest rated defenseman on Central Scouting's North American list, after No. 1 Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League and No. 6 Radim Mrtka of Seattle (WHL).

Barnes said his top-pair defenseman averages over 22 minutes a game and plays all situations, including power play and penalty kill.

"He's really worked himself into being pretty equal on both [special teams]," Barnes said. "I think this is the first year he's really kind of quarterbacked the power play (11 power-play assists), so he's kind of learned on the fly. He's been a really effective penalty-killer as well and continues to improve in all those parts of his game."

Jackson Smith 2

© John Keller

Smith likes to watch Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski.

"I feel like they are good player comparisons for me," he said.

Tri-City acquired Smith's current defense partner, 19-year-old Terrell Goldsmith, in a five-player trade with Prince Albert in July. Barnes said Goldsmith has been a great influence on Smith.

"Tri-City traded for Goldsmith to give them more of a presence on the back end, knowing that Smith could be a number one guy," Central Scouting's John Williams said. "[Smith] can be a one-man break out, as he can beat the forecheck with his skill, then accelerate to pull away from pressure. I also liked what I saw of him at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge (in November). It was really good to see him play a (physical) style that he may have to adapt to when he gets to the NHL.

"He may not be able to run up and down like he does in major-junior, but he showed there that he could be a hard defender and a bit of a heavy hitter."

Smith said he's learned a lot working alongside Goldsmith, who was selected in the fourth round (No. 102) by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"Goldsmith went through the same process that I'm going through now and it helps just to talk to him and understand the process," Smith said. "Coach Barnes just keeps telling me to enjoy it because you only get drafted once. Assistant coach Jody Hull (who played in 831 NHL games over 16 seasons) has also been a huge help. It's great having the support group around me."

Smith's father, Wade, who played for four teams in the Western Hockey League (1987-91), also has been a huge influence.

"He won a Memorial Cup with Swift Current (1988-89) and tells me about that team, how good they were," Smith said. "It's been a big help having him in my corner to help me through this season."

Martone chillin

© Charles Warburton

Martone sets records

Porter Martone, No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, has established team records for assists and points in a season with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League.

The 18-year-old right wing (6-foot-3, 208 points), who set both marks in the same game when he had two assists in a 4-2 win against Oshawa on Feb. 19, leads Brampton with 59 assists and 89 points in 51 games this season.

"It's pretty cool to be in the record books of an organization, but it doesn't happen without your teammates and the support from staff in the organization," said Martone, the team captain. "I just try to go out every night and help the team win. If I'm going out there and helping the team win by putting up points and playing my game, that's what I want to do every night."

Martone passed center Luke Misa in assists (55; 2023-24) and left wing James Hardie in points (82; 2022-23), each coming prior to the team locating from Mississauga before this season.

"Porter is that size-strength winger that you want on your team as he has the skills and intangibles to drive the play and change the complexion of a game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He is one of the best at being in the right place at the right time to take advantage of opportunities."

McQueen returns

Roger McQueen, No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, was back in the lineup for Brandon this week after missing the past 50 games due to a back injury.

The 18-year-old right-shot center (6-5, 197) earned his first point, an assist, in his second game since his return in a 3-2 win at the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday. McQueen, a projected top 10 pick in the 2025 draft, has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 10 games this season.

"We are thrilled to have Roger back in the lineup," Brandon coach and general manager Marty Murray said. "With his type of injury, he was instructed that rest was most important for him to heal properly. The doctors are very happy with where he is at and, more importantly, Roger feels great on the ice."

NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Los Angeles to host 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft to be held in Los Angeles on June 27, 28

Initial mock selections discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

McQueen situation shows importance of underage viewings of top NHL Draft prospects

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Plenty of debate following No. 1 pick 

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Benak getting comfortable with North American game

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Ravensbergen's perseverance paying off for Prince George

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

5 things learned from 2025 All-American Game

2025 NHL Draft prospects Murtagh, Moore highlight All-American Game

Central Scouting midterm rankings discussed on latest 'NHL Draft Class'

2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

NHL Central Scouting vital, indispensable pillar of Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Hagens' performance at World Junior Championship discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Misa unfazed living up to exceptional status