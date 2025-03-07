NHL Draft notebook: Smith do-it-all defenseman for Tri-City

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of defenseman Jackson Smith with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League.

Jackson Smith is a combination of a lot of things that go a long way to building team success.

"I feel like I'm pretty unpredictable," the 17-year-old defenseman playing with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League said. "I can move up and down the ice super well and I've got a lot of offensive upside off the rush."

Smith (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is pretty accurate with his self-assessment. Just ask Tri-City coach and former NHL forward Stu Barnes, who played 1,136 NHL games over 16 seasons.

"He's a big guy who's a very good skater, good on his edges, very elusive for his size, and is able to skate the puck out of the defensive zone, out of trouble, and then transport it down the ice and be very effective offensively," Barnes told NHL.com. "But he's a better defensive player than he probably gets credit for. He's pretty good in his own zone, has a good stick and the commitment as well to continue to defend first, and then get the puck up the ice, because the next level is just going to get that much harder."

Smith, who is No. 9 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks tied for second in assists (40) and fourth in points (44) in 60 games with Tri-City. He is the third-highest rated defenseman on Central Scouting's North American list, after No. 1 Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League and No. 6 Radim Mrtka of Seattle (WHL).

Barnes said his top-pair defenseman averages over 22 minutes a game and plays all situations, including power play and penalty kill.

"He's really worked himself into being pretty equal on both [special teams]," Barnes said. "I think this is the first year he's really kind of quarterbacked the power play (11 power-play assists), so he's kind of learned on the fly. He's been a really effective penalty-killer as well and continues to improve in all those parts of his game."