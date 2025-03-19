2025 NHL Draft to have revamped look

Last year, Celine Dion went on stage at Sphere Las Vegas to announce the selection of Ivan Demidov with the No. 5 pick by the Montreal Canadiens.

Justin Bieber, Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Michael Buble, Vince Vaughn, Tate McRae, Steve Carrell and Will Arnett are other celebrities who were involved in previous NHL events.

Mayer said the League will also invite the 25 players from the NHL Quarter-Century Team to attend the draft and is hoping most, if not all, accept the invitation.

"We want there to be some anticipation when you're watching of who is going to come out and make the next selection," Mayer said.

Mayer said when a player is selected, after going on stage to get his jersey and hat and take pictures, he will walk into a virtual reality room that will have a 360-degree camera where the pick will be able to virtually meet and talk back to the representatives from the team that selected him.

There could be a reporter in that room and the conversation between the player and his new team will likely be a part of the television broadcast.

The first round of the draft will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States, and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on June 27. Rounds 2-7 will be live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1 the next day.

"All the prospects will be with us in L.A. and we're going to coordinate very closely how the information flow in both direction works, including the availability of a prospect who has been drafted to the team that drafted him," Commissioner Bettman said. "There's a lot of logistics to work out, but I have no doubt that (the NHL) Events (Department) will be on top of it."

Commissioner Bettman said the NHL is asking each team to have at least one representative at the draft to help coordinate the flow of information between the theater and the home market.

Teams are welcome to be in Los Angeles for the draft, but they will not have a reserved space at the Peacock Theater.

"We've told them it's important that there's somebody who is there who can convey information that is necessary in either direction, if there is a technology problem or who is being picked when or the logistics of what needs to be done," Commissioner Bettman said. "We've said somebody who is competent at a high enough level and can be trusted needs to be in place."