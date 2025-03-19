2025 NHL Draft to have revamped look

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The NHL general managers were given a report on the details for how the League plans to put on the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Los Angeles during their meetings this week here at Eau Palm Beach.
The look and feel of the 2025 event will be different from previous drafts as it moves from a centralized format to a decentralized format for the first time.
The top prospects will have the ability to be present at the draft, which will be held at the Peacock Theater on June 27 and 28, but team executives, coaches and scouts will not be present for the most part.
Each team will instead gather in a central location in their home market or a place of their choosing.
With the fundamental change in the draft dynamics, the League had to find innovative ways, mainly through technology, for the draft to remain a major event for television purposes while making sure each team has what it needs.
The NHL will invite the top 50 prospects, according to the final rankings from NHL Central Scouting, to attend, NHL Content and Events President Steve Mayer said. Other prospects may choose to attend, but they will not be formally invited, according to Mayer.
Commissioner Gary Bettman will announce the first selection, but the remaining 31 picks in the first round will be announced by special guests, such as a celebrity with a tie to a particular team or a current or former player from the team making the pick.