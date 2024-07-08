‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast: Celebrini’s impact with Sharks discussed

TSN’s Button joins co-hosts Kimelman, Morreale to talk No. 1 pick, look ahead to 2025

Celebrini draft 3

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The "NHL Draft Class" podcast brings down the curtain on the 2024 NHL Draft and looks ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft with TSN director of scouting Craig Button.

Button discusses some of the biggest moments of two days at Sphere in Las Vegas, starting with what kind of impact Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick, will have as a rookie this season with the San Jose Sharks.

"Because he's so gifted in so many different areas of the game, he's going to go in and unquestionably have individual success, much like Connor Bedard did this past season in Chicago," Button said.

Button also discussed the surprising selection of forward Beckett Sennecke by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 3 pick, how the New York Islanders were the right landing spot for forward Cole Eiserman at No. 20, and which players we might look back on five years from now and wonder how they slipped into the later rounds of the draft.

Button also lists some of his favorites to be early selections in 2025, starting with Boston College freshman center James Hagens. The 17-year-old led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team last season with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 58 games and set a tournament record with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in seven games for the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"James is an outstanding player," Button said. "All you have to consider is he broke Nikita Kucherov's record at the U-18 tournament (21 points in 2011) for most points in a single tournament. ... James is an elite competitor, he's got elite skill, he wants to affect the game. He can score, he can make plays."

James Hagens

© Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"NHL Draft Class" is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL Draft Class

Celebrini signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks, has 'alpha mentality'

Celebrini, Wetsch recreate childhood photo after Sharks prospect scrimmage

Must-see NHL games for 2024-25 season

Latest News

Tarasenko credits Kane with help in decision to sign with Red Wings

Panthers practice facility adds Stanley Cup decorations on ice

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Bruins provide ‘best chance to win a championship,’ Zadorov says

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Patrick named Capitals general manager, MacLellan remains president of hockey operations

Lindstrom could become next Nash for Blue Jackets

Color of Hockey: Black Hockey Summit shows 'anything is possible'

Canada projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Jackson discusses NHL refereeing career, role with ESPN during trip to hometown

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Celebrini signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks, has 'alpha mentality'

Levshunov signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Blackhawks

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Finland projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Sergachev ready for ‘big opportunity’ with Utah Hockey Club