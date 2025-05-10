Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Stars in Game 2 to even West 2nd Round

Ehlers has two goals, assist for Winnipeg

Stars at Jets | Recap | Round 2, Game 2

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck had a shutout with 21 saves for the Winnipeg Jets, who evened their best-of-7 series against the Dallas Stars with a 4-0 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Dallas won Game 1, 3-2 on Wednesday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist, and Gabriel Vilardi and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.

Game 3 is in Dallas on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

With the Jets on a four-minute man-advantage after Stars forward Tyler Seguin took a double minor penalty for high-sticking Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey just 17 seconds into the game, Vilardi scored on the power play at 3:35 of the first period to make it 1-0. After an Ehlers shot hit the post behind Oettinger, Vilardi jammed in the loose puck in the crease.

Ehlers then made it 2-0 at 7:07 when his shot from the left circle redirected in off the skate of Stars defenseman Esa Lindell.

Lowry pushed it to 3-0 at 11:02 of the second when Dylan DeMelo's shot caromed off the boards behind the Dallas net and Lowry lifted the puck over Oettinger.

Ehlers shot it the length of the ice into an empty net at 16:20 for the 4-0 final.

