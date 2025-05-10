Hellebuyck returns to form for Jets in shutout win against Stars in Game 2

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at American Airlines Center on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It was Hellebuyck’s first playoff shutout since May 21, 2021, when he made 38 saves in a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round.

“It’s what he does every night for us. He’s an incredible goaltender,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “You know, he makes very difficult saves look very easy, routinely and often.

“You could tell he was feeling it tonight. When he’s feeling it like that, it gives the players in front of him, defensemen, forwards a lot of confidence. We’d like to cut down on some of those chances near the end of the second period, but he was feeling it, clearly. He’s done that all year, he’s done that for a long time. We rely on him, sometimes too much, but he was incredible tonight.”

Morrissey returned Friday after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the first period of the Jets’ 4-3 double-overtime win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round. He missed Game 1 of this series, as well. Jets coach Scott Arniel said Friday was the first time the Jets had everyone healthy and available to play since Game 71 of the regular season (March 23).

The now-healthy Jets were very good in front of Hellebuyck on Friday. They took advantage of a Stars double-minor for high-sticking to get an early 1-0 lead. They clamped down on Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, who had hat tricks in back-to-back games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four games.

When the Jets did falter, Hellebuyck was there to clean up the problems, especially in the second period when the Stars made their biggest push of the game.

“He was fantastic. Like I've mentioned a few times, sometimes we take him for granted because he makes the hard saves look easy, so easy, but he had some acrobatic ones tonight,” Arniel said.

“I thought that, for 51 minutes of that hockey game, we were really good and there was a nine-minute span where puck management wasn't great. We got caught sometimes on our numbers and then they, Dallas, you just saw why they're No. 2 in the League on their transition and their ability to attack. We've got to be aware of that. That's something that's kind of self-inflicted but 'Helly' made sure that we shut the door on them.”