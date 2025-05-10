Hellebuyck returns to form for Jets in shutout win against Stars in Game 2

Goalie's game continuing to build after early postseason struggles for Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -- Every time Connor Hellebuyck is announced as the starter, the chant goes up at Canada Life Centre.

“MVP! MVP!”

That chant was there for Hellebuyck again at the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round, and rightfully so. The Winnipeg Jets goalie has had his rough Stanley Cup Playoff moments but on Friday he was looking every bit the finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s most valuable player.

“There were stretches in the first round where I really liked my game. Just wasn’t in the results, but built it back better,” Hellebuyck said after making 21 saves in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

“I like where we’re at. The team in front of me is playing phenomenal, so we’re going to have fun. Just continue to have fun.”

DAL@WPG, Gm2: Hellebuyck blanks Stars to earn fourth postseason shutout

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is at American Airlines Center on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It was Hellebuyck’s first playoff shutout since May 21, 2021, when he made 38 saves in a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round.

“It’s what he does every night for us. He’s an incredible goaltender,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “You know, he makes very difficult saves look very easy, routinely and often.

“You could tell he was feeling it tonight. When he’s feeling it like that, it gives the players in front of him, defensemen, forwards a lot of confidence. We’d like to cut down on some of those chances near the end of the second period, but he was feeling it, clearly. He’s done that all year, he’s done that for a long time. We rely on him, sometimes too much, but he was incredible tonight.”

Morrissey returned Friday after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the first period of the Jets’ 4-3 double-overtime win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round. He missed Game 1 of this series, as well. Jets coach Scott Arniel said Friday was the first time the Jets had everyone healthy and available to play since Game 71 of the regular season (March 23).

The now-healthy Jets were very good in front of Hellebuyck on Friday. They took advantage of a Stars double-minor for high-sticking to get an early 1-0 lead. They clamped down on Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, who had hat tricks in back-to-back games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four games.

When the Jets did falter, Hellebuyck was there to clean up the problems, especially in the second period when the Stars made their biggest push of the game.

“He was fantastic. Like I've mentioned a few times, sometimes we take him for granted because he makes the hard saves look easy, so easy, but he had some acrobatic ones tonight,” Arniel said.

“I thought that, for 51 minutes of that hockey game, we were really good and there was a nine-minute span where puck management wasn't great. We got caught sometimes on our numbers and then they, Dallas, you just saw why they're No. 2 in the League on their transition and their ability to attack. We've got to be aware of that. That's something that's kind of self-inflicted but 'Helly' made sure that we shut the door on them.”

Stars at Jets | Recap | Round 2, Game 2

At 14:16 of the second period, Hellebuyck got a piece of Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov’s shot. He then got a little help from Morrissey, who kept Stars center Wyatt Johnston from pouncing on the rebound. Less than a minute later Hellebuyck made a left-pad save on Stars captain Jamie Benn on the doorstep. At 16:20 Hellebuyck kept Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from scoring his first goal of the playoffs.

“He was good. Made some huge saves in the second. We get one there or two there, it's a different game. He was great,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said. “I also think it wasn't our best game. We did enough to score some goals, and he made some big saves. We know that's not our A-game, it's not our best. Game 1 was solid and we want to go back home and get ready for that.”

Hellebuyck hasn’t allowed a goal since Rantanen completed his hat trick at 16:38 of the second period in Game 1 on Wednesday. He had his rough moments in the postseason, especially on the road in the first round, but he’s looked more like his Vezina Trophy-winning self since late in Game 7 of the first round.

“We’re still playing hockey and it’s May. So, that’s fun,” Hellebuyck said. “It’s the best time of year because you’ve dialed your game in all year long and you’re just going out and playing hockey and having fun.”

