NHL Buzz: Jarvis activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes
Samberg placed on IR by Jets; Domi remains out for Maple Leafs
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis was activated from injured reserve on Sunday.
The 22-year-old forward has missed the past seven games with a upper-body injury he sustained in a 6-4 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 9. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season.
The Hurricanes (14-5-1) went 4-2-1 without Jarvis in the lineup. Their next game will be against the Dallas Stars on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+).
Carolina also recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The move comes one day after Pyotr Kochetkov was injured at 3:52 of overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kochetkov was hit in the head by the knee of teammate Sean Walker.
The Hurricanes were already without goaltender Frederik Andersen, who it was announced on Thursday is expected to be out 8-12 weeks because of a knee injury that will require surgery.
Perets has made one NHL appearance, stopping the only shot he faced against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 15, 2024. Spencer Martin, who made one save in relief against the Blue Jackets, is 1-2-1 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in five games (three starts).
Winnipeg Jets
Dylan Samberg (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Jets on Sunday.
The defenseman left a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in the second period on Saturday after blocking a shot from Steven Stamkos.
Samberg has six points (three goals, three assists) in 21 games this season while averaging 20:17 of ice time.
Ville Heinola was recalled from his conditioning assignment with Manitoba of the American Hockey League. Heinola (ankle infection) has yet to play this season.
Winnipeg (17-4-0) visits the Minnesota Wild on Monday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Domi will miss his second straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Maple Leafs host the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, Utah16, NHLN).
“He's still rehabbing," coach Craig Berube said. "He's not ready to get on the ice yet."
The forward, who has six assists in 19 games this season but no points in his past 13 games, had been attempting to play through the injury prior to going on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Nov. 16.
Toronto will also be without forward Matthew Knies, who sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Forward Alexander Nylander is expected to make his season debut after signing a one-year contract Friday. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League while on an AHL contract. He skated at right wing on a line with left wing Nikita Grebenkin and center Fraser Minten at practice Saturday.
Nylander had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season after he was traded there by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.
"It was amazing yesterday, such an incredible feeling," Nylander said. "Just really happy and excited about being here and being ready for the game tomorrow… I know what I can do at the NHL level, I had a really strong finish with the Columbus Blue Jackets last year and just have to build off that, get better every day. It all starts with working hard every shift and the rest kind of comes by itself when I do that." -- Dave McCarthy
Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser returned to practice wearing a noncontact jersey for the Canucks on Friday.
The forward left a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7 after being hit by Tanner Jeannot midway through the first period. He has missed the past six games.
“He had a noncontact practice today so that's protocol," coach Rick Tocchet said. "We'll see how he is … it's day to day. I think he had a good day today but once you add contact, then you've got to make those other decisions."
Boeser has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 12 games this season.
The Canucks (10-6-3) won 4-3 at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday to start a six-game road trip that will continue at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.