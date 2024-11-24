NHL Buzz: Jarvis activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis was activated from injured reserve on Sunday.

The 22-year-old forward has missed the past seven games with a upper-body injury he sustained in a 6-4 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 9. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season.

The Hurricanes (14-5-1) went 4-2-1 without Jarvis in the lineup. Their next game will be against the Dallas Stars on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+).

Carolina also recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The move comes one day after Pyotr Kochetkov was injured at 3:52 of overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kochetkov was hit in the head by the knee of teammate Sean Walker.

The Hurricanes were already without goaltender Frederik Andersen, who it was announced on Thursday is expected to be out 8-12 weeks because of a knee injury that will require surgery.

Perets has made one NHL appearance, stopping the only shot he faced against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 15, 2024. Spencer Martin, who made one save in relief against the Blue Jackets, is 1-2-1 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .870 save percentage in five games (three starts).