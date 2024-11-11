Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Michkov back in Flyers lineup against Sharks
Hayes week to week, Glass out indefinitely for Penguins; Lekkerimaki expected to make Canucks debut Tuesday
© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Philadelphia Flyers
Matvei Michkov will play when the Flyers host the San Jose Sharks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA) after being scratched the previous two games.
Coach John Tortorella said he spoke with Michkov during his absence from the lineup but wouldn't divulge their conversations. The forward, who was the No. 7 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, is second among all rookies with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games. He went four straight without a point before getting an assist in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 5.
"Everything we try to do is try to be positive, to help the player," Tortorella said. "Not just him, but other players."
Michkov was on a line during the morning skate with center Ryan Poehling, who will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. They will replace forwards Morgan Frost and Nicolas Deslauriers in the lineup.
"I'm excited," Poehling said of Michkov. "He showcases a lot of skill in the game. I think my main priority tonight is just going to be working hard, getting him the puck and then getting open. You see it when he has time and space, he can make great plays. I think for me it's just get him the puck and let him do what he can do, and then for me, just getting open, finding open areas and I think he'll be able to find me. So, I'm excited."
Defenseman Jamie Drysdale will not play because of an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Erik Johnson will replace him Monday. -- Adam Kimelman
San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini will be a game-time decision against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA), but not because of an injury.
Coach Ryan Warsofsky said the lineup would be determined after warmups.
Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, has played three games since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for the previous 12, including 18:40 in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
Fellow Sharks rookie forward Will Smith confirmed he would play after being scratched Sunday as part of a development plan San Jose has put in place that will see him missing games throughout the season.
Warsofsky would not say if there was a similar plan in place for Celebrini, who has four points (three goals, one assist) in four games.
"They both have different plans," he said. "I'll leave it at that."
Celebrini did not have a point or a shot on goal against the Devils but did have three giveaways.
The turnovers are something Warsofsky said the Sharks could live with at this point because of the player's high skill level.
"He's 18 years old, he's learning ... what was that, his fourth game in the League?" Warsofsky said. "He's learning those times where to make plays and when you can't make plays, and it's up to the coaching staff to kind of show them those examples. But we're never going to take the stick out of his hand. He's a special player. He's going to learn and grow and the more games, the more experiences he goes through, the better he's going to be." -- Adam Kimelman
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kevin Hayes was placed on injured reserve Monday by the Penguins because of an upper-body injury.
The 32-year-old forward did not practice Sunday and is week to week; he has missed two games since playing 9:40 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 5. Hayes has four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games this season after being acquired in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on June 29.
Cody Glass is out indefinitely because of a concussion; the forward was injured Thursday during a 5-1 loss at the Hurricanes. Glass, who was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Aug. 13, has four assists in 14 games.
Neither will play when Pittsburgh hosts the Dallas Stars on Monday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, TVAS). Forward Sam Poulin was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Forward Matt Nieto scored Saturday in his first game of a conditioning loan with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He has not played in the NHL since Nov. 30, 2023, and had laparoscopic surgery to his right knee Jan. 4 and reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee May 2.
“When you think about his rehab, it’s been a year since he’s played a game,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, it’s a long time. For him to get into some game-real scenarios, I think is essential, quite honestly.” -- Wes Crosby
Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto will return to the lineup after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury when the Senators play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS, TSN4).
“I am in,” Pinto said after practice Monday. “It’s been a long couple weeks, it feels like, but it’s just good to be back and hopefully help the boys win.”
Pinto was the center on the third line with Michael Amadio and Noah Gregor during practice Monday and took reps on the second power-play unit. He confirmed he “tweaked something” during a face-off in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 17.
“I tried to play a couple games on it and I just felt I needed to give it a few weeks just to heal,” Pinto said. “Because I don’t want it nagging me the whole year. It would’ve been tough. That was the right thing [to do] and I feel back to 100 percent, so it’s nice.”
Pinto, who turns 24 on Tuesday, has three points (one goal, two assists) in six games this season.
"It adds a good hockey player,” coach Travis Green said of Pinto’s return. “Two-way guy, big, good on face-offs. His game is still on the incline. I've seen spurts where you've kind of seen the player he can be, but I still think he's one of our younger guys, so called, who is still improving." -- Callum Fraser
Vancouver Canucks
Jonathan Lekkerimaki is expected to make his NHL debut when the Canucks host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP).
The 20-year-old forward was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on Sunday. He will likely replace forward Brock Boeser, who is out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, on a line with J.T. Miller and Pius Suter, where he skated Sunday.
"Try to enjoy the moment and have fun, so very excited," Lekkerimaki said. "My role for the team is to play offense and shoot lots, so try to do my best there."
The Tullinge, Sweden, native was chosen by Vancouver in the first round (No. 15) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven AHL games this season, his second in North America.
"It's obviously a huge piece for us, a guy that can make a play under pressure, a guy who's got a good shot -- a great shot -- thinks the game, can make plays, so I'm excited to see how he plays," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "He's progressing at a really high level down there from what I've been told, obviously scoring goals, but making the little plays and his play without the puck."
Vancouver sent forwards Arshdeep Bains and Nils Aman, and goalie Arturs Silovs to Abbotsford. Goalie Ty Young was recalled for practice Sunday.
Silovs is 0-2-1 with a 4.77 goals-against average and .808 save percentage in four games (three starts) this season. He has only started one game for the Canucks since Oct. 15. Silovs made 23 saves in Abbotsford’s 4-2 win against Bakersfield on Sunday and could be recalled by Vancouver on Monday.
"We've got to get him into games," Tocchet said. -- Kevin Woodley
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dante Fabbro was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets from the Predators on Sunday.
The 26-year-old defenseman did not have a point in six games this season, his sixth with Nashville after being a first-round pick (No. 17) at the 2016 NHL Draft. He was minus-3 and averaged 13:06 of ice time per game.
“Dante Fabbro is a puck-moving defenseman that can play in all situations and adds mobility and depth to our back end,” general manager Don Waddell said.
Fabbro has 72 points (16 goals, 56 assists) in 315 regular-season games and one assist in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Predators.
Columbus also placed forward Kent Johnson on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 17. The forward has missed the past 10 games because of an upper-body injury.
The Blue Jackets (5-7-2) lost their fifth straight (0-4-1) Sunday, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks.