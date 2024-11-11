NHL Buzz: Michkov back in Flyers lineup against Sharks

Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov will play when the Flyers host the San Jose Sharks on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA) after being scratched the previous two games.

Coach John Tortorella said he spoke with Michkov during his absence from the lineup but wouldn't divulge their conversations. The forward, who was the No. 7 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, is second among all rookies with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games. He went four straight without a point before getting an assist in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 5.

"Everything we try to do is try to be positive, to help the player," Tortorella said. "Not just him, but other players."

Michkov was on a line during the morning skate with center Ryan Poehling, who will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. They will replace forwards Morgan Frost and Nicolas Deslauriers in the lineup.

"I'm excited," Poehling said of Michkov. "He showcases a lot of skill in the game. I think my main priority tonight is just going to be working hard, getting him the puck and then getting open. You see it when he has time and space, he can make great plays. I think for me it's just get him the puck and let him do what he can do, and then for me, just getting open, finding open areas and I think he'll be able to find me. So, I'm excited."

Defenseman Jamie Drysdale will not play because of an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Erik Johnson will replace him Monday. -- Adam Kimelman