Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Theodore game-time decision for Golden Knights
Mrazek sidelined for Red Wings; Backlund nearing return for Flames
Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore will be a game-time decision at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, SCRIPPS).
The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12 and has been week to week since.
"He'll decide tonight if he's in," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's been skating, looks good. Part of [his] game we missed the most was neutral zone transition breakouts. He can be a one-man breakout for sure, so that part of our game was still solid. But that's one of his best attributes."
Theodore, who has 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 55 games while averaging 22:03 of ice time, resumed skating March 19. He was paired with Brayden McNabb at the morning skate Tuesday.
"It's been long, for sure," Theodore said. "You never want to miss any time. Unfortunate injury, but I feel good and hopefully feel stronger.
"This time of year, any kind of boost is good. I'm feeling fresh resting my legs a little bit over the past couple of weeks, so I just (want to bring) a little bit of energy."
Vegas (42-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers. -- Jessi Pierce
Detroit Red Wings
Petr Mrazek is out with an undisclosed injury and won't play at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN).
The goalie left at 1:38 of the first period in the Red Wings' 5-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday with an undisclosed injury after making one save. Alex Lyon replaced him and stopped 16 of 17 shots.
"He won't be available for us the rest of this trip, obviously," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said after the game. "We've only got one game tomorrow, and he wasn't scheduled to play, so when we get back to Detroit, he'll get evaluated. We've got the other two that we've got to play, that we can play."
Mrazek, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 8, is 2-2-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in five games with the Red Wings. Lyon is 12-8-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .901 save percentage in 26 games (22 starts).
Detroit also has Cam Talbot, who is 17-16-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .899 save percentage in 38 games (35 starts) this season.
The Red Wings (33-31-6), who will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, are three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris will miss his sixth straight game with a middle-body injury and won't be in the lineup to face his former team, the Senators, on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2).
The injury is something the center, who was acquired by Buffalo from Ottawa with defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 for center Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has been "dealing with throughout the year and kind of reaggravated it."
He traveled with the Sabres on their four-game road trip last week but has not practiced with the team.
"Slow progress, it's felt like, but yeah, I'm feeling better, and hopefully be back soon," Norris said.
Norris said it was reaggravated over an accumulation of games, but it was in a 7-3 loss to the Red Wings on March 12 when it felt the worst.
"Obviously it's not ideal," he said. "It's always frustrating to be hurt. Wanted to come in here and just join the team and be here for the rest of the year. At the same time, I need to be smart about it, too."
Norris had 156 points (90 goals, 66 assists) in 236 games over parts of six seasons with the Senators. He has one goal and one assist in three games for the Sabres.
Buffalo will likely have Jiri Kulich back Tuesday. The center has missed four games with a concussion sustained against Vegas on March 15. He rejoined the Sabres for the first time at the morning skate Tuesday and was a full participant, skating on the top line with Tage Thompson and Zach Benson, and in his usual spot in the right circle during power-play drills.
"I'm not going to disclose [the lineup], but he could go," coach Lindy Ruff said.
Kulich has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 49 games.
Jordan Greenway was absent from the morning skate with a lower-body injury. The forward is day to day, coach Lindy Ruff said. He was injured in the first period a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, leaving the game late in the period. -- Heather Engel
Winnipeg Jets
Gabriel Vilardi is week to week for the Jets with an upper-body injury.
Coach Scott Arniel said it was not an ear injury after a puck struck the forward i in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.
Vilardi is third on the Jets in goals (27) and points (61) in an NHL career-high 71 games this season. His 12 power-play goals lead Winnipeg, and his 25 power-play points are second.
"His puck possession skills, his ability to be around the net," Arniel said about what the Jets would miss in his absence. "Obviously the power play, his netfront presence."
Alex Iafallo will replace Vilardi on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and left wing Kyle Connor.
Winnipeg (48-19-4) is first in the West and can clinch a playoff berth Tuesday with one point against the Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT) or if the St. Louis Blues lose to the Canadiens in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Matrix-MW, Victory+, TSN2, RDS).
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund skated prior to practice before joining the Flames on Monday but it is unclear if he could return against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN).
The Flames captain has missed the past four games since he sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on March 12. He was listed as week to week March 14.
"I don't even know if we're there yet," Flames coach Ryan Huska said about a return for Backlund. "We have to see how he reacts after practice, so we'll go from there."
Backlund has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 64 games this season, averaging 17:17 of ice time per game.
"I know he worked really hard and it was nice to see him on the ice, so hopefully it continues to progress him along," Huska said. "It's another step in the right direction."
Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is day to day and did not practice Monday because of a lower-body injury. He missed a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Sunday.
He has 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 68 games this season.
"My gut says we see him tomorrow, but we'll have to see how things go," Huska said.
The Flames (33-25-11) are two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card from the West and hold three games in hand. They trail the Vancouver Canucks by one point and have played two less games.
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) will not play against the Nashville Predators at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO) but is expected to return against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
The forward, who will miss his seventh straight game, returned to practice last week and traveled with the Hurricanes on a four-game West Coast trip.
"I think we're at a point now where he could have went tonight," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "But he hasn't had a real good practice, and the way that travel was, it just didn't feel like tonight would be the right night. I would anticipate if everything keeps going in the right direction, he will be in the next game."
Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games.
The Hurricanes (43-23-4) have won nine of 10. They're second in the Metropolitan Division, nine points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. -- Kurt Dusterberg