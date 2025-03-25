NHL Buzz: Theodore game-time decision for Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore will be a game-time decision at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI, SCRIPPS).

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12 and has been week to week since.

"He'll decide tonight if he's in," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's been skating, looks good. Part of [his] game we missed the most was neutral zone transition breakouts. He can be a one-man breakout for sure, so that part of our game was still solid. But that's one of his best attributes."

Theodore, who has 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 55 games while averaging 22:03 of ice time, resumed skating March 19. He was paired with Brayden McNabb at the morning skate Tuesday.

"It's been long, for sure," Theodore said. "You never want to miss any time. Unfortunate injury, but I feel good and hopefully feel stronger.

"This time of year, any kind of boost is good. I'm feeling fresh resting my legs a little bit over the past couple of weeks, so I just (want to bring) a little bit of energy."

Vegas (42-20-8) is first in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers. -- Jessi Pierce