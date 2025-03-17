NHL Buzz: Svechnikov back on ice for Hurricanes after upper-body injury

Peterka to miss 3rd straight game for Sabres; Strome, Frank ill for Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov was back on the ice Monday and could return at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

The forward has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. Svechnikov skated with Hurricanes assistant Jeff Daniels before practice for the first time since playing 12:41 in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

“We’ll find out,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said when asked if Svechnikov could play Thursday. “We’ve got a couple more days. We’ll see where he’s at.

“Obviously if he doesn’t practice with us, that will be an indicator that he probably won’t. But he tried it a little this morning, so he’s getting better.”

Svechnikov has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season for the Hurricanes (41-22-4), who have won seven in a row and are second in the Metropolitan Division.

“You’re going to have injuries,” Brind’Amour said. “I think guys have always stepped in and done well. We’ve pieced it together, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.” -- Kurt Dusterberg

Buffalo Sabres

JJ Peterka (lower body) participated in the morning skate but will miss his third straight game for the Sabres, who start a four-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, TVAS).

The forward skated on his own before Buffalo practiced Sunday after missing a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Peterka, who has 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games, could play Thursday at the Utah Hockey Club.

Josh Norris (undisclosed) had off-ice treatment Sunday and did not participate in the morning skate Monday. He did not play Saturday.

The center was acquired by Buffalo from the Ottawa Senators before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. The injury is "something he's been dealing with," according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol) will not travel after the forward was injured in the second period Saturday on a hit from Brett Howden. Kulich has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 49 games. -- Heather Engel

Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome and Ethen Frank each did not practice Monday because of an illness, but the forwards could play Tuesday when the Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS).

“Hopefully, it’s just a 24, 48-hour thing,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “But both were absent today, so we’ll have to see how they progress.”

Strome leads Washington with 65 points (21 goals, 44 assist) in 67 games this season and has scored three goals in the past four games.

Frank, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season, has been a healthy scratch in four straight games after forward Anthony Beauvillier was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. -- Tom Gulitti

Colorado Avalanche

Josh Manson did not play in a 4-3 overtime win against the Stars on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

The 33-year-old defenseman has 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) while averaging 18:02 of ice time in 48 games for the Avalanche this season. Manson previously missed 12 games from Nov. 30-Dec. 22 with an upper-body injury, and seven games from Feb. 6-March 4 with a lower-body injury.

“He's getting looked at today, he's been looked at already,” coach Jared Bednar said after practice Monday. “He's getting other opinions and looking at trying to figure out what the rehab process is like. I don't have a timeline, but again, it's not day to day.”

Bednar said it's not related to the upper-body injury Manson was dealing with earlier this season.

With Manson unavailable, Sam Malinski moved up to Manson’s spot alongside Ryan Lindgren on the second defense pair.

Colorado (41-24-3) visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX). -- Ryan Boulding

Utah Hockey Club

Liam O'Brien will miss four weeks with a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Friday and returned to Utah for further evaluation.

"[O'Brien] is an important part of our team," coach Andre Tourigny said. "We’ve had an injury before, so it’s just next man up. It’s unfortunate. We’re thinking about him, but at the same time, we’re moving on."

O’Brien has two assists in 27 games this season.

Utah (30-26-11) visits the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN). -- Matt Komma

