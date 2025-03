NHL nationally televised games for week of March 17

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME)

The Flames are one of four teams (Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Utah Hockey Club) in the Stanley Cup Playoff race from the Western Conference that missed the postseason in 2023-24. They've lost five in a row (0-3-2) against the Maple Leafs, the latest 6-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 4. Toronto has one win in six games (1-4-1) and is in danger of slipping from the top three in the Atlantic Division to a wild-card spot from the Eastern Conference. William Nylander enters the week on an eight-game point streak (four goals, six assists). He's helping the Maple Leafs try to clinch their second division title in 24 seasons (2020-21) and a ninth consecutive playoff berth, which would pass the Boston Bruins (eight straight) for the longest active run in the NHL.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Utah Hockey Club at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, ESPN)

Connor McDavid, on pace for his eighth season of at least 100 points, has Edmonton battling the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. The Oilers open a four-game homestand that also includes big games against the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars. Utah will conclude a three-game Western swing and has a real chance to make the playoffs in its inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX)

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in scoring with 103 points (27 goals, 76 assists) in 68 games. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has 80 points (21 goals, 59 assists) in 64 games and could be on his way to his first 100-point season since joining the League in 2016-17. Marner, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Matthew Knies give Toronto five 20-goal scorers to match up with Colorado's three (MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar).

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

The Red Wings and Golden Knights meet again after Detroit won 3-0 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday after a 1-7-0 slide and maintain hope of ending a franchise record eight-season playoff drought. The Golden Knights have held first place in the Pacific for 23 days since Feb. 22 and 113 this season, most in the League. Jack Eichel's eight-game point streak (two goals, nine assists) ended Sunday.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING5, KHN)

The Oilers are 11-2-0 against the Kraken since the latter joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season, including eight consecutive wins. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl is one goal away from scoring 50 for the fourth time in the NHL.