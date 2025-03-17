Zizing 'Em Up: Escalating salary cap could reshape playoff races

TORONTO -- Doug Armstrong said he's never seen more parity in the NHL than what exists right now.

The proof lies in the standings, where teams continue to bob and weave up and down on a nightly basis upon entering the final four weeks of the regular season. Other than the Winnipeg Jets (Central) and Washington Capitals (Metropolitan), who have leads of nine and 10 points, respectively, atop their respective divisions, the races for Stanley Cup Playoff seedings and, in some cases, spots, are as fluid as they've ever been.

Could that landscape change in the near future, in conjunction with the escalating salary cap? Will the distinction between the haves and have nots start to become more tangible?

In Armstrong's opinion, that's exactly the way the League could be trending in the next few years.

"Teams are as close as I've ever seen," Armstrong, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, said in a phone interview. "And one of the things you are seeing is, especially in the East, you have Ottawa, you have Detroit, you have (New) Jersey, you have teams that are coming out of rebuilds and retools, that are in it. There are so many teams …

"I think that might change as the cap continues to grow."

In what way, specifically?

"I think when the cap was stagnant, it brought everybody closer," Armstrong said. "Now the cap is going up. The upper-echelon revenue teams are going to be able to flex their muscle and that's going to make a massive difference."

Just another intriguing sidebar when Armstrong and his colleagues congregate for their annual GM meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, starting Monday.

On Jan. 31, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association announced an agreement that will provide increased predictability on core salary cap economics for a minimum of the next three years (through 2027-28). The agreement sets the following annual increases to the upper limit, subject to the collective bargaining agreement being in effect beyond the 2025-26 season: $7.5 million in 2025-26; $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $9.5 million in 2027-28.

The NHL and NHLPA also announced that team payroll ranges for the next three seasons would be an upper limit of $95.5 million and a lower limit of $70.6 million next season, an upper limit of $104 million and a lower limit of $76.9 million in 2026-27 and an upper limit of $113.5 million and a lower limit of $83.9 million in 2027-28.

Projected team payroll ranges for 2026-27 and 2027-28 will be subject to potential minor adjustments (up or down).

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 was reflective of how the escalating cap had teams willing to give up high draft capital to bring in players knowing there will be more future financial flexibility to attract free agents or players with existing contracts who are looking for raises. Of the 26 trades made that day, five first-round NHL Draft picks (four conditional) and seven second-round picks (one conditional) were moved as part of the flurry of activity.

The Blues were one of nine out of the 32 teams not to make a deal despite multiple reports suggesting captain Brayden Schenn and goalie Jordan Binnington might be available.

"I've learned over the years to block out the white noise," Armstrong said. "You can't let that effect you are doing your job.

"The simple fact is, we have a plan that we were sticking to. We're not, quite honestly, at the spot where one player was going to change our outcome. And, on the other side, our team was playing well, so you wanted to give them a chance while not jeopardizing anything we're trying to build."

The Blues have a chance at the playoffs. A good one. They are currently tied in points (73) with the Vancouver Canucks, who have played one fewer game, for the second wild card from the Western Conference. They're among those teams exemplifying the parity Armstrong was talking about. It will be interesting to see if the increasing cap creates the separation he's predicting for the future.