NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Tanev could return for Maple Leafs; Hintz possible for Stars on Sunday

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov will be a game-time decision for the Lightning against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSP) because of an illness.

The forward did not play the third period of Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and did not take part in the morning skate Thursday.

"We'll see," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "He's been like everybody, it seems like something's been going around the team. He's just the next one to get it. But we'll see how he's feeling tonight."

The Lightning recalled forward Cam Atkinson from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and he could play if Kucherov is unavailable. Cooper also said he could use a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which he did Tuesday.

"Let's wait until tonight to see what happens," Cooper said. "That'll be something we'll definitely do at some point again, but not sure about tonight yet."

Kucherov is third in the NHL with 92 points (28 goals, 64 assists) in 61 games this season. -- Adam Kimelman

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they host the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, SCRIPPS), coach Craig Berube said.

The defenseman has missed the past six games after sustaining an upper-body injury on February 25 in a 5-4 overtime win against the Boston Bruins.

Tanev was a full participant in Toronto's optional morning skate Thursday and left the ice before Philippe Myers, who would play if Tanev does not.

"When I had Chris Pronger, how much he can control a game and he controlled in a different way than Tanev, but he controls a lot of the game for us in situational play," Berube said.

Tanev did not practice on a regular pair Wednesday but has been pleased with the progress in his recovery.

"Feeling good," Tanev said Wednesday. "Just progressing day by day on the timeline that was given to us. Just trying to get better every day. There was a timeline given to us so I'm just trying to check the boxes and when that's there, hopefully I'll be playing."

The Maple Leafs have gone 3-2-1 without Tanev, who has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and is +26 in 57 games. Tanev is fifth in the NHL with 151 blocked shots. -- Dave McCarthy

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz (face) could return Sunday at the Colorado Avalanche, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

The forward has missed the past two games after he was hit by a deflected puck during a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He’s been listed as day to day.

"He looks pretty good," DeBoer said after practice Wednesday. "He can't get his heart rate up because of the blood flow for I think it was five days from the time of the injury. But I think once we clear that five-day hurdle, I would think he looks pretty good.

"I would call him possible for Sunday."

Hintz has 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) and is plus-13 in 59 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Dmitry Orlov could return to the lineup for the Hurricanes against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO, SNP, SNE).

Orlov has missed three games with an upper-body injury. The defenseman has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 62 games this season.

"'Orly' practiced today, so I think he has a better chance to play," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday.

Forward Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed injury) is doubtful to play Thursday. He has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season.

"He was out there in street clothes today. Says he's feeling better but obviously he's not ready to go. … I doubt (he plays)."

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin skated alone for the first time but remains week to week with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman will miss a sixth straight game when the Wild host the New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MSG, FDSNWI) on Thursday.

"No update on a timeline," coach John Hynes said. "But it's really good that he's obviously feeling better, and to be able to get on the ice and had a good skate today. So that's all positive.

"Now it goes down to, how does he respond? How does he react? But the initial step is good."

Brodin, who last played Feb. 28, has four goals and 14 assists in 38 games, having missed time on three separate occasions because of injury.

In addition to Brodin, Minnesota remains without forwards Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Kaprizov has missed the past 15 games while Eriksson Ek has missed the past eight.

Neither forward has started skating yet. -- Jessi Pierce

