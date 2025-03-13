NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov will be a game-time decision for the Lightning against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSP) because of an illness.

The forward did not play the third period of Tampa Bay's 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and did not take part in the morning skate Thursday.

"We'll see," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "He's been like everybody, it seems like something's been going around the team. He's just the next one to get it. But we'll see how he's feeling tonight."

The Lightning recalled forward Cam Atkinson from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and he could play if Kucherov is unavailable. Cooper also said he could use a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which he did Tuesday.

"Let's wait until tonight to see what happens," Cooper said. "That'll be something we'll definitely do at some point again, but not sure about tonight yet."

Kucherov is third in the NHL with 92 points (28 goals, 64 assists) in 61 games this season. -- Adam Kimelman