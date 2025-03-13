Celebrini, Bedard fired up for 1st face-off of past 2 No. 1 NHL Draft picks

Macklin Celebrini didn’t play with fellow North Vancouver, British Columbia native Connor Bedard as much as he played against him when they were kids. Even then, Bedard stuck out.

“He’s always been a superstar,” Celebrini said. “Whenever we were younger, he’s always been the kid you see now. I think it’s just flourished and kind of grown from there.”

Now Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, is as much of a star as Bedard, selected No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. They’ll square off for the first time in the NHL when the Blackhawks play the Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, NBCSCA).

There’s something special for the North Vancouver natives being back-to-back No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft. Not bad for a city of 58,120 (according to the 2021 census).

“I guess we had a couple of good years, obviously back-to-back first overall and stuff,” Bedard said with a laugh. “It’s cool to see our hometown do that but it’s a great place for people to grow up playing hockey and just a great city.

“Obviously that’s the goal is for both of us to be in the League for a while. It’s just been fun to watch his growth and get to cheer [Celebrini] on, see his success.”

This is the third time the Sharks and Blackhawks have met this season. Celebrini missed the first two games, a 4-2 Blackhawks win on Oct. 17 and a 3-2 Sharks win on Oct. 31, due to a hip injury he sustained in the preseason and aggravated in the Sharks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues in their season opener on Oct. 10.

When Celebrini has been healthy, he’s been great. He has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games this season, second among NHL rookies behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson with 49 points (four goals, 45 assists) in 64 games. He leads NHL rookies who have played 40 or more games this season with 0.89 points per game.

“He’s a dynamic player,” Bedard said. “I know coming in as an 18-year-old is tough and obviously it’s a good League, so I’m glad to see his production and his impact on games has been awesome. It’s been fun to watch.”