Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

GM tells podcast 31-year-old defenseman will be sidelined well into the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hamilton_NJD_skating

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton is out the remainder of the regular season for the New Jersey Devils because of a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old defenseman left a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4 after getting tangled up with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the Dallas net at 18:13 of the first period and did not return.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday that Hamilton will be out well into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, suggesting he could return for the Eastern Conference Second Round if healthy and New Jersey advances that far.

“We’re not planning on it, how’s that?” Fitzgerald said during an appearance on the "Krackin’ Canuckleheads" podcast Wednesday. “This is what we have.”

Hamilton leads Devils defensemen this season in goals (nine), assists (31), points (40), even-strength points (25) and power-play points (15).

The news comes six days after Fitzgerald announced defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will miss the rest of the regular season because of a lower-body injury sustained in the first period of a 3-2 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 4.

Siegenthaler had nine points (two goals, seven assists) and ranks second among Devils defensemen with 92 blocked shots and third with 75 hits in 55 games.

Center Jack Hughes is also out for the remainder of the regular season after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on March 2.

New Jersey acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on March 6, and defenseman Dennis Cholowski in a trade with the New York Islanders a day later.

The Devils (35-25-6) are third in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who have played one fewer game. New Jersey hosts the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN).

