NHL Buzz: Sillinger unavailable for Blue Jackets in Stadium Series against Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Cole Sillinger will not play in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA) due to an upper-body injury sustained Thursday, but coach Dean Evason said the forward may not be out long term.

Sillinger was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 5-2 win at the Red Wings on Thursday, not returning after taking a hit by Moritz Seider. His last shift ended with 6:18 left in the first period.

The 21-year-old has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 54 games this season. Columbus enters the outdoor game at Ohio Stadium tied with Detroit for the two wild cards into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty returned for a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Though the defenseman did not disclose specifics of his injury, he indicated to the team website Friday it was something that will need to be managed the remainder of this season.

Doughty missed the first 47 games after breaking his ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He made his season debut Jan. 29 before playing for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games while averaging 25:25 of ice time. -- Taylor Baird

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The Maple Leafs forward missed his fourth straight game because of tightness that began during practice after returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, according to coach Craig Berube.

Pacioretty has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games this season.

Chris Tanev is day to day with an upper-body injury and also did not play at New York.

The defenseman left a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after only two shifts and 49 seconds of ice time. He did not practice Wednesday.

Philippe Myers, who has been a healthy scratch the previous three games, replaced Tanev against the Rangers and skated on a pair with Jake McCabe. Myers was plus-2 in 18:28.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Friday. -- Dave McCarthy

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller and K'Andre Miller were in the lineup for a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday, while Chris Kreider was out.

J.T. Miller, a forward, did not practice Thursday because of an illness but skated Friday morning. He had an assist and won 13 of 16 face-offs in 19:42 of ice time against Toronto.

K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday and left midway through the second period after playing 10:13. He practiced Thursday in a noncontact jersey and skated Friday morning in a regular jersey. He played 23:30 against the Maple Leafs and had three shots on goal.

Kreider, a forward, has missed three games with an upper-body injury. He was a full participant at practice Thursday on a line with left wing Will Cuylle and center Mika Zibanejad and was on the ice Friday morning. -- Dave McCarthy