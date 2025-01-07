NHL Buzz: Kreider placed on injured reserve by Rangers

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was a late scratch for a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

The move was retroactive to Sunday, meaning Kreider will miss at least the next three games, beginning against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).

Kreider has 15 points (13 goals, two assists) in 34 games this season.

New York also claimed Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. He will not play Tuesday.

"Unexpected, obviously, but it’s kind of a dream come true," said Kayliev, who is from Staten Island. "I grew up watching and obviously living down here for a long time. I didn't expect it, but excited and a little bit nervous. It was awesome."

The 23-year-old forward has yet to play in the NHL this season because of a fractured clavicle sustained on the second day of training camp. He was five games into a conditioning stint with Ontario of the American Hockey League (one goal, one assist).

"Young player. He's big (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "He's strong. A new opportunity for him. We got him out on the ice today for the first time. We'll see where he fits in."