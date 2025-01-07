NHL Buzz: Kreider placed on injured reserve by Rangers

Ekblad likely out for Panthers; Kaprizov hasn’t resumed skating for Wild; Haula out weeks for Devils

Buzz Chris Kreider NYR

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was a late scratch for a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

The move was retroactive to Sunday, meaning Kreider will miss at least the next three games, beginning against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).

Kreider has 15 points (13 goals, two assists) in 34 games this season.

New York also claimed Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. He will not play Tuesday.

"Unexpected, obviously, but it’s kind of a dream come true," said Kayliev, who is from Staten Island. "I grew up watching and obviously living down here for a long time. I didn't expect it, but excited and a little bit nervous. It was awesome."

The 23-year-old forward has yet to play in the NHL this season because of a fractured clavicle sustained on the second day of training camp. He was five games into a conditioning stint with Ontario of the American Hockey League (one goal, one assist).

"Young player. He's big (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "He's strong. A new opportunity for him. We got him out on the ice today for the first time. We'll see where he fits in."

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad was on the ice after the morning skate on Monday but did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Florida coach Paul Maurice did not disclose the defenseman's injury after he did not practice on Sunday, saying only he would be a "morning skate decision."

Maurice did say whatever Ekblad is dealing with "just cropped up" during a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Ekblad was held out for the end of the third period and did not appear in overtime.

Niko Mikkola participated in the morning skate but is also did not play. The defenseman has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

The Panthers recalled defenseman Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Florida visits the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS). -- George Richards

Vancouver Canucks

Dakota Joshua was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Jan. 3.

The forward went to the dressing room in the second period of a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday after Canucks forward Teddy Blueger hit Predators defenseman Roman Josi into his legs, although he returned for the third and finished the game.

Thatcher Demko took part in the morning skate Monday but did not dress for a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Demko sustained back spasms during a 4-3 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, leaving in the second after getting spun around in a collision with teammate Noah Juulsen.

The Canucks visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN). -- Sean Farrell

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov has not resumed skating and remains day to day with a lower-body injury.

The forward has missed the Wild’s past five games since he last played Dec. 23, a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Minnesota is 4-1-0 without Kaprizov.

Jake Middleton practiced Monday, and could play against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury blocking a shot 37 seconds into the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 12.

"I'm not sure on Jake. We're going to see after he skates now and then talk with the trainers and see whether he'll be available or not," Wild coach John Hynes said Tuesday. " ... He said it felt pretty good, so we'll see again today and then I'll have to sit with the trainers and see if he's going to be going or not."

Forwards Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau did not practice Monday, but are expected to play.

Jared Spurgeon (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, and defenseman Carson Lambos was recalled from Iowa of the AHL. Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Travis Boyd were also recalled under emergency conditions.

Spurgeon, a defenseman and the Wild captain, has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games. He last played Dec. 31. -- Jessi Pierce

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk will play when the Blus visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

The defenseman has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

"Yeah, it's not fun missing games," Faulk said. "You want to be out there and try and help the team. We're trying to find a rhythm and find our game as a team. So, I got to do what I can to get back and help and stay in the lineup and try and help get our game going where it needs to be."

Faulk has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 37 games this season. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 16:16 of ice time in a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec 31.

Forward Radek Faksa, who has missed 11 of 12 games with a lower-body injury, "is getting close" to a return, coach Jim Montgomery said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he's a player Thursday (against the Anaheim Ducks)," Montgomery said. "But you know, yesterday was the first day on the ice, we got to build him up and just his work rate on the ice again." -- Jessi Pierce

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm skated on his own ahead of the morning skate on Tuesday, but the defenseman still has no timeline for a return from a lower-body injury.

Lindholm, who was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 12, will miss his 26th straight game when the Bruins play the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SN1, TVAS).

"There's still no timeline right now," Bruins intern coach Joe Sacco said. "I don't have a timeline yet."

Sacco said it remains up to the medical staff to clear Lindholm, who was injured blocking a shot against. Sacco has previously said "weeks" when asked about Lindholm's timeline.

Lindholm was averaging 20:51 of ice time and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games prior to the injury.

"We miss Hampus," Sacco said. "He plays in all situations for us. He plays against top lines, eats up a lot of minutes, a big guy that defends well. When the time comes, it'll be a nice addition to our group." -- Amalie Benjamin

New Jersey Devils

Erik Haula will be out several weeks with a sprained ankle, coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

The forward has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 42 games this season.

“He’s going to miss some time,” Keefe said. “It’s going to be weeks, so in terms of the actual timeline, it will [depend] on how he recovers, but he’s got a sprain on his ankle. It’s going to take some time for sure.”

New Jersey next plays at the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG). -- Darren Brown

Vegas Golden Knights

Nicolas Roy returned to practice Monday in a noncontact jersey and will not play when the Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m., SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1).

The forward has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 31 games this season. Roy last played Dec. 15.

Victor Olofsson practiced Monday after the forward missed a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday due to illness. -- Paul Delos Santos

New York Islanders

Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom and Isaiah George will not travel for the final two games of the Islanders' three-game road trip that continues at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Fasching, a forward, is day to day with an upper-body injury after he took a hit from Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic at 12:22 of the third period in a 5-4 overtime win Sunday.

Holmstrom is on injured reserve. The forward has missed three games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 29.

George is day to day with an upper-body injury and has missed two games. The defenseman was hit by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi in the second period of a 2-1 home loss Jan. 2.

"It [stinks] seeing guys get hurt," defenseman Noah Dobson said. "The moral of the story this year is that guys have stepped up."

Defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. -- Stefen Rosner

