NHL Buzz: Maple Leafs expect Tavares, Marner, Nylander in lineup against Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander are each expected to play for the Maple Leafs against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSP).

"They look like they're good to go, so that's how we are approaching it right now," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Tavares and Marner each missed a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday because of illness and did not practice Wednesday. Nylander had a goal and three shots in 19:38, but an illness also prevented him from practicing.

Each forward took part in the morning skate.

"I was pretty under the weather," Tavares said. "Always difficult when it puts you to the point where you are unable to suit up, but you do what you can to recover as quickly as possible and cheer on the guys from afar and they had a great game the other night."

Forwards Alex Steeves and Ryan Reaves are expected healthy scratches. -- Dave McCarthy

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson was activated from long-term injured reserve and the Kings forward is expected to make his season debut against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW).

Arvidsson was out because of a back injury that required surgery. He returned to practice last week, including an optional skate Saturday, but was not available for a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers and a 7-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

"He's getting closer," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Monday. "You saw him in a regular jersey yesterday. He actually took some contact in the drills."

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games for the Kings last season.

Forwards Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte were placed on LTIR. Grundstrom did not travel to New Jersey after he was injured in the second period Tuesday. Lizotte resumed skating on his own after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 15, but has not returned to practice. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 34 games. -- Dan Greenspan

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster (lower body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) remain questionable for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

They're doubtful to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Neither practiced Wednesday nor played a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Ristolainen's injury is considered minor, but the Flyers have no timetable for when the defenseman could return.

"He's played well," coach John Tortorella said Tuesday. "Someone else fills in. That's the way it works. We have eight [defensemen]. It gives other guys other opportunities for ice time, and we just go about it. Injuries are part of it."

Foerster has not played since blocking a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the third period of a 3-2 win in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I certainly miss him on the bench, and quite honestly not the offensive part of the game," Tortorella said of the forward. "He's probably one of our stronger defensive players, and probably the strongest with his stick as far as puck battles. I thought that line was playing really well [with Noah Cates and Ryan Poehling]."

Forward Owen Tippett and defenseman Jamie Drysdale also missed practice Wednesday because of maintenance. -- Adam Kimelman