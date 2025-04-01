Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out for Senators with upper-body injury
McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins; Hertl won't return this week for Golden Knights
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk will not play against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B) because of an upper-body injury.
"It's not what you want, that's for sure," coach Travis Green said following the morning skate. "But that's part of the NHL; you're going to lose guys. Hopefully he'll just be out for a game."
Green confirmed Tkachuk sustained the injury from a Ryan Graves hit late in the second period of a 1-0 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Graves was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.
This most recent ailment is on top of a nagging lower-body injury Tkachuk sustained while representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and forced him to miss two games (Feb. 22-26) and numerous subsequent practices.
"It hasn't been easy for him," Ottawa forward Shane Pinto said. "I think he's been doing the best he can. But yeah, I think that just shows his character. I think he's trying to grind it out for the boys. It's good that hopefully he gets a little rest here and hopefully comes back sooner than later because obviously, he's a big part of our team."
Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals and has 55 points in 71 games this season.
"It's a lot of hockey," Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. "Obviously he didn't get the bye week either [during the 4 Nations Face-Off] , but I mean everybody [fights through it] at this time of the year.
"Brady has been the leader behind it all and he's been pushing for us. Obviously you never want to see a teammate miss any games, but whatever he needs to do to get back and ready for that stretch coming up here."
In Tkachuk's absence, Michael Amadio will move up to the third line, and forward Angus Crookshank, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will play.
The Senators (39-28-6) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. -- Callum Fraser
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey Monday, although there still is no timeline for the defenseman's return.
McAvoy, who has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, sustained an injury to his right shoulder while playing for the United States against Finland on Feb. 13. He played against Canada on Feb. 15 before being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital with pain in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an infection and a significant injury to his AC joint.
"We're going one day at a time, I think that's how I'm approaching it and how our staff is as well, just doing every day what we can to try and improve my shoulder," McAvoy said Monday.
When asked if it was more about pain or building strength, McAvoy said, "Both."
McAvoy, who joined the Bruins for a portion of their recent road trip, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season.
"He's out of the red (noncontact) jersey, he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "Today (he) was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet."
Asked if he would return to play with Boston (30-35-9) unlikely to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sacco said, "I think if he's ready and he's cleared to play, like any player, they want to get back in there." The Bruins are eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
The Bruins host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS2, SN1). -- Amalie Benjamin
Vegas Golden Knights
Tomas Hertl will not return this week, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.
The forward has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March. 23.
"Hertl won't be available this week; that's all I know," Cassidy said after practice. "We'll do our best to update you after that."
Hertl is tied for the Golden Knights lead with 31 goals and is third with 59 points in 70 games this season. He has eight goals in his past 10 games.
Vegas hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS).
Alex Pietrangelo is nearing a return from a lower-body injury; the defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on March 25 and did not play during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip.
"'Petro' was out with the group today, will not play tomorrow," Cassidy said. "I don't believe he will play tomorrow but he's in a regular jersey, so he's close."
Goalie Ilya Samsonov is day to day because of a lower-body injury. He was a late scratch prior to a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.