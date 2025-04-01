Ovechkin's adjustments, evolution have put him on cusp of goal record

Like most people, I didn't think Alex Ovechkin would break the record this season. His goal totals trended downward the past three seasons, from 50 to 42 to 31. Had the trend continued -- or had he scored the same as he did last season -- he'd have fallen short.

To me, what has altered that is how good the Capitals have been as a team. Our brains didn't factor in how much better Washington was going to be. After earning the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the Capitals are second in the NHL standings this season.

That's a reason Ovechkin has 37 goals in 57 games and has a shot to break the record with nine games to go. I think everyone has contributed to putting him in this position, from the acquisitions management made over the summer (forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and goalie Logan Thompson among them), to the work the coaches have done, to the performances of his teammates. I don't think he has a chance this season if all of that other stuff isn't as good as it is.

You can't key on Ovechkin as an opponent. You've got to watch the entire team. The team demands your respect, because you're trying to win the game, not just shut down Ovechkin. When teams have depth -- and scoring depth, specifically -- it's very hard to match up.

It's also been amazing to watch Ovechkin evolve and maybe turn into an even better scorer at age 39. To me, anyone who plays to his age, there are two components: a deep, deep love of the game and the intelligence to evolve themselves into a different form. In other words, he's not trying to do what he did in his 20s. He's gained wisdom, and he reads situations better, which makes him more dangerous.