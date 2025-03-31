Snuggerud expected to make NHL debut with Blues after signing contract

20-year-old forward arrives with St. Louis on 9-game winning streak, in playoff race

jimmy snuggerud STL prospect feature

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to make his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues against the Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET).

The 20-year-old forward took line rushes at right wing with center Oskar Sundqvist and Zack Bolduc during practice Monday. He joins the NHL with the Blues winners of nine in a row and holding the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

St. Louis (40-28-7) is tied in points (87) with the Minnesota Wild but has played one more game.

"Potentially," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "He had a good practice, will talk it over with the staff, but there's some quality talent that we've acquired and is going to make us deeper, better. His hockey sense, his game management, his puck play was really good. His hands are exceptional, his skating is NHL speed. Those are things you're looking to see, but the biggest thing is the brain, that he thinks it so well."

Snuggerud signed his entry-level contract Friday. He's one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. The three finalists will be revealed Thursday and the winner announced at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on April 11 (6 p.m. ET; NHLN), the day before the NCAA championship game at Enterprise Center on April 12.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch berth

You May Also Like

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch berth

The Blues' first-round pick (No. 23) at the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games as a junior at the University of Minnesota this season. The Gophers lost 5-4 in overtime to the University of Massachusetts in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Fargo Regional Semifinals on Thursday.

"It was a really quick turnaround honestly, from zero to 100," Snuggerud said. "A lot of emotions, honestly; you lose your season, [but] I'm really excited to be here now and meet this group of guys.

"It's kind of hard to turn the page quick, but you kind of have to, honestly. You jump from one team to another team who is the hottest team in the National Hockey League, you've got to switch your mindset quick. I think I've learned from a lot of people in my life that have taught me to do that. It's been an easy adjustment."

The Blues were hoping to have Snuggerud signed after his sophomore season, but he wanted another chance at a national championship after Minnesota lost the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four championship game 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac, and the 2024 regional final 6-3 to Boston University.

When it didn't happen, Snuggerud asked himself if he was able to get better at aspects of his game.

"Speed, puck possession, poise, leadership things," Snuggerud said. "Those things are kind of why I decided to come back and that's what I wanted to work on, but like I said before, it's a fast-paced game. I'm really lucky and fortunate to be here and I feel like I've improved myself to be here, but there's still a long ways to go."

The Blues welcomed Snuggerud with open arms at practice, allowing him to lead the post-practice stretch. Prior to that, he was on the bumper position with the second power-play unit flanked by Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway, Brayden Schenn at the net front and defenseman Justin Faulk on the point.

"It's kind of just learning from other guys and watching," Snuggerud said. "The speed, it showed quick. The first drill, you kind of have to be ready from the start and there's so many good players on the ice, so just watch them and what they're doing and kind of learn from them.

"It was good. It was a fast-paced practice. A lot of movement, a lot of speed. It was fun. It was just great to be on the ice with the guys."

Related Content

Leonard signs entry-level contract with Capitals, expected to join team on Tuesday

NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins

Zizing 'Em Up: Atlantic Division race gets frantic

Latest News

NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins

Pastrnak impressed with Ovechkin's consistency on cusp of goal record

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk resumes skating for Panthers, still 'a ways away' from returning

Leonard signs entry-level contract with Capitals, expected to join team on Tuesday

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Mikkola fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights can clinch berth 

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 31

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

U-18 Men's Worlds to put spotlight on hockey's growth in Dallas

Kings ease past Sharks, set franchise home wins mark at 27

Maple Leafs edge Ducks, expand lead in Atlantic Division

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Color of Hockey: Wongus thrilled to help make history at Tennessee State

Goalies throughout NHL rooting for Ovechkin during Gretzky chase