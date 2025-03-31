Snuggerud expected to make NHL debut with Blues after signing contract

The Blues' first-round pick (No. 23) at the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games as a junior at the University of Minnesota this season. The Gophers lost 5-4 in overtime to the University of Massachusetts in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Fargo Regional Semifinals on Thursday.

"It was a really quick turnaround honestly, from zero to 100," Snuggerud said. "A lot of emotions, honestly; you lose your season, [but] I'm really excited to be here now and meet this group of guys.

"It's kind of hard to turn the page quick, but you kind of have to, honestly. You jump from one team to another team who is the hottest team in the National Hockey League, you've got to switch your mindset quick. I think I've learned from a lot of people in my life that have taught me to do that. It's been an easy adjustment."

The Blues were hoping to have Snuggerud signed after his sophomore season, but he wanted another chance at a national championship after Minnesota lost the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four championship game 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac, and the 2024 regional final 6-3 to Boston University.

When it didn't happen, Snuggerud asked himself if he was able to get better at aspects of his game.

"Speed, puck possession, poise, leadership things," Snuggerud said. "Those things are kind of why I decided to come back and that's what I wanted to work on, but like I said before, it's a fast-paced game. I'm really lucky and fortunate to be here and I feel like I've improved myself to be here, but there's still a long ways to go."

The Blues welcomed Snuggerud with open arms at practice, allowing him to lead the post-practice stretch. Prior to that, he was on the bumper position with the second power-play unit flanked by Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway, Brayden Schenn at the net front and defenseman Justin Faulk on the point.

"It's kind of just learning from other guys and watching," Snuggerud said. "The speed, it showed quick. The first drill, you kind of have to be ready from the start and there's so many good players on the ice, so just watch them and what they're doing and kind of learn from them.

"It was good. It was a fast-paced practice. A lot of movement, a lot of speed. It was fun. It was just great to be on the ice with the guys."