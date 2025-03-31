Snuggerud expected to make NHL debut with Blues after signing contract

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to make his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues against the Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET).
The 20-year-old forward took line rushes at right wing with center Oskar Sundqvist and Zack Bolduc during practice Monday. He joins the NHL with the Blues winners of nine in a row and holding the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
St. Louis (40-28-7) is tied in points (87) with the Minnesota Wild but has played one more game.
"Potentially," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "He had a good practice, will talk it over with the staff, but there's some quality talent that we've acquired and is going to make us deeper, better. His hockey sense, his game management, his puck play was really good. His hands are exceptional, his skating is NHL speed. Those are things you're looking to see, but the biggest thing is the brain, that he thinks it so well."
Snuggerud signed his entry-level contract Friday. He's one of 10 candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. The three finalists will be revealed Thursday and the winner announced at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on April 11 (6 p.m. ET; NHLN), the day before the NCAA championship game at Enterprise Center on April 12.