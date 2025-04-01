Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 1

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 1:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
The Carolina Hurricanes (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if either of the following occurs:
-The Montreal Canadiens lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS)
-The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Nashville Predators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if either of the following occurs:
- The Canadiens lose to the Panthers in any fashion
- The Blue Jackets lose to the Predators in any fashion
The Tampa Bay Lightning will clinch a playoff berth:
If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN360) AND both of the following occur:
- The Canadiens lose to the Panthers in regulation
- The Blue Jackets lose to the Predators in regulation
The Florida Panthers will clinch a playoff berth:
- If they defeat the Canadiens in regulation AND the Blue Jackets lose to the Predators in regulation
WESTERN CONFERENCE
The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:
- If they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1, TVAS)
OR
- If they get one point vs. the Oilers AND either of the following occurs:
- The Calgary Flames lose to the Utah Hockey Club in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW)
- The St. Louis Blues lose to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET)
OR
- If the Flames lose to Utah in regulation