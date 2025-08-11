NHL 26 to include NHL EDGE advanced stats data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- August 11, 2025 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced a groundbreaking new partnership with the National Hockey League to integrate official NHL EDGE data directly into EA SPORTS™ NHL® 26, marking a new era for authenticity in sports gaming and entertainment. This collaboration brings the same advanced analytics used by NHL teams into the hands of players and fans, powering the all-new ICE-Q 2.0 gameplay system for the most realistic hockey gameplay ever.

For the first time in franchise history, real-world Puck and Player Tracking data - captured by infrared technology and arena cameras across all 32 NHL rinks - is seamlessly woven into the fabric of NHL 26. The NHL EDGE system tracks millions of data points, from skating acceleration and top speed to shot power, shot location and save types, all of which now inform on-ice behavior in NHL 26. ICE Q 2.0 powered by NHL EDGE ensures the in-game action mirrors the intensity and individuality of the NHL’s best.

With ICE-Q 2.0 players will notice significant differentiation between superstar athletes. Real NHL data directly influences player attributes and personal tendencies like skating speed, shot power, signature playstyles, and even goalie reactions, elevating the experience with authentic intensity and strategic depth. This unique integration allows every player to live their NHL dream - moving, thinking, and playing just like their favorite athletes.

"The energy from the NHL is electric, with its diehard fans and the talent and physicality of the athletes. It's our job to translate that energy from the ice to the screen and make it as realistic as possible," said Cam Weber, President, EA SPORTS. "By harnessing the very same data points the NHL uses to inform all sorts of game-time strategies, EA SPORTS is doubling down on innovations and partnerships to make the most true-to-life reflection of hockey possible."

“The partnership with EA SPORTS and NHL EDGE is about more than just numbers, it’s about bringing the soul of our game to life for a new generation,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Branding Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “We’ve spent years developing our best-in-class Puck and Player Tracking system to help grow the game and create new fan experiences. By placing league-grade analytics in the hands of every fan, we’re deepening the connection between the real NHL and Chel, and setting a new standard for sports gaming immersion.”

Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, EA SPORTS NHL 26 will be available on September 12, 2025 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive up to seven days early access and a host of in-game items and rewards. EA Play members can play like superstars with EA SPORTS™ NHL 26 in the EA Play** 10-hour early access trial starting September 5th, 2025. Members also score perks, including 3,000 WOC Coins and Season Pass XP Multiplier Tokens, as well as receive 10% off EA digital content including pre-orders, game downloads, NHL Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play.

To keep up-to-date with the latest game news and information, visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-26 and follow our social channels.