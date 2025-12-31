MacDonald dies at 84, won Masterton Trophy with Penguins in 1973

Lowell MacDonald, who played seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was their first player to win an NHL award, has died at the age of 84.

A forward, MacDonald won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey,” in 1973. He played the last seven seasons of his career (1970-78) with the Penguins and was a member of "The Century Line" with forwards Syl Apps and Jean Pronovost.

MacDonald played 506 regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and the Penguins and had 390 points (180 goals, 210 assists). He also had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games.