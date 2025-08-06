NHL 26 deluxe edition to feature Tkachuk family on cover

Not one, not two, but three members of the Tkachuk family will be featured on the cover of the deluxe edition of NHL 26, EA Sports’ latest iteration of the iconic video game franchise.

Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk will appear alongside their father, Keith Tkachuk, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to be released Sept. 12.

Matthew, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers, is the featured athlete on both editions of the game.

“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to,” Matthew said. “Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that."

Brady is the captain of the Ottawa Senators. Keith Tkachuk played 1,201 NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. On the cover, he's wearing a Blues jersey.

“Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad,” Brady said. “Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.”

Said Keith: "I always told the boys to play hard, be smart, and never lose their personality out there. What you see now is two players with totally unique styles, and I’m proud to be sharing the cover with them.”

NHL 26 will increase the realism of the game using the new ICE-Q 2.0 technology, fueled by NHL EDGE positional data. Various data points such as skating speed, shot power, unique behaviors and signature moves are included in the game.

“I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there,” said Matthew.