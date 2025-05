2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today confirmed the matchups, dates, starting times and broadcast information for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the Florida Panthers versus the Carolina Hurricanes and will begin Tuesday, in Raleigh. The Western Conference Final will feature the Edmonton Oilers versus the Dallas Stars, and will begin Wednesday, in Dallas. All times are ET and subject to change.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Carolina [M2] vs. Florida [A3]

Tuesday, May 20 8 p.m. Florida at Carolina TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, May 22 8 p.m. Florida at Carolina TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, May 24 8 p.m. Carolina at Florida TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 26 8 p.m. Carolina at Florida TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, May 28 8 p.m. Florida at Carolina TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, May 30 8 p.m. Carolina at Florida TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Sunday, June 1 8 p.m. Florida at Carolina TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Dallas [C2] vs. Edmonton [P3]

Wednesday, May 21 8 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, May 23 8 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, May 25 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday, May 27 8 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+

Thursday, May 29 8 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, May 31 8 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVAS, ABC, ESPN+

*Monday, June 2 8 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

* if necessary