Demidov, Schaefer, Misa among top 14 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Leonard, Parekh, Snuggerud also expected to make impact as 1st-year players

Demidov MTL top rookies to watch

By Mike G. Morreale
Ivan Demidov, selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2025-26 season begins Oct. 7.

The Canadiens qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round. They're hopeful a full season of Demidov, a premier skater and electrifying playmaker, can take them even further.

Pascal Vincent, coach of Laval, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, wants Demidov to learn and understand key concepts while playing to his strengths during his first full NHL season.

"Expectations are high because he's a talented player, and I understand that, but we want him to eventually dominate in the NHL," Vincent told The Canadian Press. "He's coming. He's a very, very good player, we know that, but what I'd like to see is how he executes the concepts we're going to teach him.

"It's not just spectacular offensive concepts, but good stickhandling, positioning without the puck, things like that. To develop a hockey player, he has to be able to play both ways. Demidov is going to be good. Does he need to dominate? Does he need to put that pressure on himself? I don't agree with that."

Here are 14 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

Fans have been waiting for Askarov (6-foot-3, 178 pounds) to prove himself at the NHL level almost since he was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He played three games with the Predators in 2022-23 and 2023-24 before being traded to the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda (2.45 goals-against average, .923 save percentage in 22 games). The 23-year-old went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season, then finished his season going 3-2 with a 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in six games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens

Demidov (6-1, 192) has earned comparisons to Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’ll play in a top-six role, likely right wing on a line with center Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine to begin the season. The 19-year-old had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League last season and was named KHL rookie of the year. He joined the Canadiens and had two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. He's a player who wants the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills.

Ville Koivunen, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Koivunen is our dark horse among the NHL rookie crop this season. Chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) of the 2021 NHL Draft, he was traded to the Penguins as part of the Jake Guentzel deal March 7, 2024. The 22-year-old (6-foot, 172) had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) last season. He had seven assists in eight games with the Penguins, playing on the second line with Evgeni Malkin. He should get every opportunity to earn a top-six role and time on the power play this season.

Ryan Leonard, F, Washington Capitals

The 20-year-old (6-foot, 192), chosen No. 8 in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 30 goals in 37 games as sophomore at Boston College last season after he scored 31 in 41 games as a freshman in 2023-24. He's the first NCAA player with back-to-back 30-goal seasons since Boston College forward Cam Atkinson (2009-10, 2010-11). Leonard was named Hockey East Player of the Year, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 31 and scored one goal in nine regular-season games and had one assist in eight playoff games for the Capitals. Leonard, who offers a tremendous work ethic, leadership and toughness, is expected to earn a top-six role this season.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Levshunov, 19, showed plenty of promise, with six assists, 19 hits and 20 blocked shots in 18 NHL games last season. He had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 52 games with Rockford (AHL) and there's reason to believe he'll play on one of Chicago's top two defense pairs this season, possibly with big minutes on the power play. The No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft is expected to build upon the experience he gained last season, when he averaged 20:19 of ice time in the NHL.

Michael Misa, F, San Jose Sharks

It appears the Sharks are willing to give the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft every opportunity to crack the opening-night lineup and remain there the entire season. Misa (6-1, 184) has been working as the second-line center behind Macklin Celebrini for much of training camp. The 18-year-old has had time with William Eklund and Igor Chernyshov on a line, as well as Quentin Musty and Tyler Toffoli. Misa's older brother, Calgary Flames forward prospect Luke Misa, plays at Penn State.

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Nikishin (6-4, 216), selected in the third round (No. 69) of the 2020 draft, offers a great skill set with some grit and fearlessness along the blue line. Nikishin, who turns 24 on Oct. 2, made his NHL debut last season during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had one assist and averaged 15:59 in ice time in four games. He's been one of the top defensemen in the KHL, including 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games last season with SKA St. Petersburg.

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

Parekh (6-foot, 179) was the top scoring defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games with Saginaw, and then scored a goal in his NHL debut, a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on April 17. If the 19-year-old doesn't secure a Flames roster spot out of training camp, he is ineligible to play in the AHL and would have to return to junior, where he won the Memorial Cup with Saginaw in 2024. Selected with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, Parekh offers great hockey sense and confidence in the big moments.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild

The 22-year-old goalie is moving on from his first professional season in 2024-25, which didn't go the way he wanted after struggling in Iowa (AHL) and in two NHL games. But the retirement of Marc-Andre Fleury has given Wallstedt (6-3, 214) a fresh start and he's determined to get it right as the full-time backup to Filip Gustavsson this season. Wallstedt spent much of the summer working on his quickness and has had a good training camp. It’s his spot to lose.

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Rinzel (6-4, 194) made big improvements during his two seasons at the University of Minnesota, developing physically and getting stronger, and he had 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) in 79 games. The 21-year-old right-handed shot, the third of Chicago's three first-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 25), had five assists, three on the power play, 12 hits and averaged 23:22 of ice time in nine games with the Blackhawks last season. Rinzel has strong stick-defending skills and high-end mobility with the puck on his stick. He could be a major contributor on the power play.

Matt Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers

The 21-year-old had 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games with Bakersfield (AHL) last season and now has to show he can take the next step in his game. Savoie (5-10, 179) probably is one of the more versatile players in this season's rookie class and could play a bottom-six role and offer assistance on the penalty kill if he does make Edmonton's roster out of camp. Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 9 pick of the 2022 draft, he was acquired by the Oilers in a trade July 5, 2024, Savoie is an explosive skater and has a relentless motor. He has one assist in five NHL games with the Sabres and Oilers in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Schaefer (6-2, 186) was the No. 1 defenseman prospect in the 2025 draft class and chosen No. 1 by the Islanders. He plays a style that generates results and influences the outcome of games, and it would be a surprise if he's not part of the Islanders lineup from the get-go based on all preseason observations. He's had an impressive training camp, playing mostly on a pair with Scott Mayfield. The one question, however, is since Schaefer was limited to 17 games with Erie (OHL) last season because of a broken collarbone sustained Dec. 27 playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, will the day-to-day grind of an NHL season become an issue at some point? If Schaefer, who turned 18 on Sept. 5, isn't in the NHL, he would have to be returned to Erie.

Maxim Shabanov, F, New York Islanders

The 24-year-old undrafted forward signed a one-year contract July 2 with the hope his KHL success can translate to the NHL. He had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 65 regular-season games for Chelyabinsk Traktor last season, and led the KHL with 10 goals in 21 playoff games. Shabanov (5-9, 167), a tremendously fast and skilled playmaker, has been playing right wing on a line with center Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin during training camp. He's expected to play a middle-six role and earn time on the power play.

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, St. Louis Blues

A first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2022 draft, Snuggerud signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 28 and had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a lot of his production coming on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. The 21-year-old had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games as a junior at the University of Minnesota last season. He'll receive every opportunity to solidify a spot in the top six.

