Demidov, Schaefer, Misa among top 14 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Ivan Demidov, selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2025-26 season begins Oct. 7.

The Canadiens qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round. They're hopeful a full season of Demidov, a premier skater and electrifying playmaker, can take them even further.

Pascal Vincent, coach of Laval, Montreal's American Hockey League affiliate, wants Demidov to learn and understand key concepts while playing to his strengths during his first full NHL season.

"Expectations are high because he's a talented player, and I understand that, but we want him to eventually dominate in the NHL," Vincent told The Canadian Press. "He's coming. He's a very, very good player, we know that, but what I'd like to see is how he executes the concepts we're going to teach him.

"It's not just spectacular offensive concepts, but good stickhandling, positioning without the puck, things like that. To develop a hockey player, he has to be able to play both ways. Demidov is going to be good. Does he need to dominate? Does he need to put that pressure on himself? I don't agree with that."

Here are 14 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

Fans have been waiting for Askarov (6-foot-3, 178 pounds) to prove himself at the NHL level almost since he was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He played three games with the Predators in 2022-23 and 2023-24 before being traded to the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda (2.45 goals-against average, .923 save percentage in 22 games). The 23-year-old went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season, then finished his season going 3-2 with a 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in six games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.