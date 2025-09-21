Savoie, Howard expected to inject Oilers with ‘youthful enthusiasm’

EDMONTON -- Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard are being expected by the Edmonton Oilers to inject youthful enthusiasm to their veteran lineup this season.

With an otherwise experienced group, it’s welcomed from a team aiming to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight time.

Savoie and Howard should keep things fresh.

“I thought at times last year it was a little stale, and you can have that with older teams that kind of have one eye looking ahead to the playoffs,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Thursday. “You can have some monotonous days, and I felt that last year. Having some new faces and some young blood and playing with new guys can be exciting.”

Savoie and Howard are highly touted forwards who will try to make a successful transition from the American Hockey League and NCAA, respectively. They will get an opportunity to make good first impressions when the Oilers open the preseason with split-squad games against the Calgary Flames here at Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sunday (8 p.m. ET).

“It can be a grind getting through 82 games, so I think having some players that haven’t experienced it before is good,” Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said. “They haven’t played in the NHL, so every building they go to it’s a new experience and they’re just excited to go play a road game in Calgary.

“I think what we’re looking for from them, I think some of that youthful enthusiasm can be contagious to our group.”

Savoie, 21, had 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 66 AHL games with Bakersfield and one assist in four games with Edmonton last season.

Howard, 21, had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games for Michigan State University in 2024-25 and won the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in men’s college hockey.