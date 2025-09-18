Schaefer makes good 1st impression with veterans at Islanders camp

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Matthew Schaefer hit the ice for New York Islanders training camp Thursday looking to make a good first impression.

"The first day is just to get my feet wet,” said Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. “I have high expectations, and I feel like I can be better in a lot of ways, so I'll be looking to do that going into tomorrow.”

Islanders veterans liked what they saw out of the 18-year-old defenseman.

“He handled himself really well,” said Scott Mayfield, Schaefer’s defense partner. “You could tell his speed out there. He's got that first step. Transition-wise, he's right up the ice, seems like a really good player. And he handled himself well.”

Said forward Casey Cizikas : “The work that Schaefer puts in, the dedication that he has to the game, and the way that he conducts himself every single day, he's a pro in and out. He had a good rookie camp leading up to this. First day on ice went well, and now we just have to keep moving forward with each day.”

Schaefer wanted input from everyone, including his head coach, Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy.

“When I have a coach like that giving me feedback -- he's been in the League for so long -- and from Day 1 of rookie camp, he was giving me feedback and he's still giving it to me,” Schaefer said. “That helps me as a player coming in. I want to see from his perspective what he thinks I need to work on and what I've got to get better at. I want him to tell me when I'm not working my best, and [when] he knows that I have more in me.”