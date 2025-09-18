Schaefer makes good 1st impression with veterans at Islanders camp

Lee, Mayfield, coach Roy among those 'very impressed' with No. 1 pick in 2025 Draft

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Matthew Schaefer hit the ice for New York Islanders training camp Thursday looking to make a good first impression.

"The first day is just to get my feet wet,” said Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. “I have high expectations, and I feel like I can be better in a lot of ways, so I'll be looking to do that going into tomorrow.”

Islanders veterans liked what they saw out of the 18-year-old defenseman.

“He handled himself really well,” said Scott Mayfield, Schaefer’s defense partner. “You could tell his speed out there. He's got that first step. Transition-wise, he's right up the ice, seems like a really good player. And he handled himself well.”

Said forward Casey Cizikas : “The work that Schaefer puts in, the dedication that he has to the game, and the way that he conducts himself every single day, he's a pro in and out. He had a good rookie camp leading up to this. First day on ice went well, and now we just have to keep moving forward with each day.”

Schaefer wanted input from everyone, including his head coach, Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy.

“When I have a coach like that giving me feedback -- he's been in the League for so long -- and from Day 1 of rookie camp, he was giving me feedback and he's still giving it to me,” Schaefer said. “That helps me as a player coming in. I want to see from his perspective what he thinks I need to work on and what I've got to get better at. I want him to tell me when I'm not working my best, and [when] he knows that I have more in me.”

Roy appreciates Schaefer’s willingness to improve.

“He’s a quality person. He just wants to learn,” Roy said. “I was very impressed with him today. It was nice for him to be with Mayfield. I think Mayfield will [play] a big brother kind of role for him and will help him out.”

Defenseman Ryan Pulock could see why Schaefer was taken No. 1.

“His skating, puck-handling, and shooting are very elite,” Pulock said. “Now it's just for him to get comfortable. He didn’t play a lot last year. It's a little different beast coming to the NHL. I think this camp is going to be great for him to get a feel, get some exhibition games under his belt, but first impressions were [he’s] going to be a special player one day.”

Schaefer’s goal, like everyone on the ice, is to win an NHL job. Islanders captain Anders Lee believes he’ll do that by staying true to himself and his game every day.

“I think he showcased exactly who he is,” Lee said. “He just skates so well. He’s a smart player, and the skills are there. I think what's going to take him, and especially earlier in his career here, is that he has such a good head on his shoulders and is a very mature kid for just turning 18.

“He's saying all the right things, doing all the right things. … Being the first overall pick and being the future of this organization, we will help him in any way we can. But he's also a kid who seems to be handling [the pressure] extremely well so far, so no surprises for him today. I watched him a little bit in the rookie camp and before, and it's pretty evident right away how great of a hockey player he is, and I think he showcased that today.”

