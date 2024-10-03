NHL Global Series games, Ovechkin's record chase, Utah Hockey Club debut among top 2024-25 storylines

Oilers quest for redemption: Losing in the Cup Final last season left Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers hungry to take the next step and win their first championship since 1990. Edmonton will need to overcome losing forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg after opting not to match the two-year offer sheets each signed with the St. Louis Blues. Edmonton also will begin the season without forward Evander Kane, who is expected to miss 5-6 months following abdominal surgery Sept. 20.

Welcome Utah: The Utah Hockey Club joins the NHL after acquiring the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, who became inactive after last season. Utah inherited an up-and-coming team with young stars such as Logan Cooley, 20, and Dylan Guenther, 21, and established star Clayton Keller, then added Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino and Ian Cole to strengthen its defense during the offseason with the intent of challenging for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot.

Ovechkin within striking distance of Gretzky: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin enters the season with 853 goals, 42 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's League record of 894. The 39-year-old has scored at least 42 goals in a season 13 times in his NHL career, including as recently as 2022-23. Although Ovechkin dropped to 31 goals last season, 23 came in his final 36 games.

Swayman-Bruins standoff: The Bruins appear headed toward beginning the season without No. 1 goalie Jeremy Swayman, who remains an unsigned restricted free agent; coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that Joonas Korpisalo will start the season opener against the Panthers on Oct. 8. General manager Don Sweeney has said he hopes to have Swayman signed before the Dec. 1 deadline for him to eligible to play this season. But going that long without Swayman could hurt Boston's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Celebrini celebration: Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, represents hope for the future for the San Jose Sharks after they finished last in the NHL standings last season. Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player as a freshman at Boston University last season. It will be fun to see what the 18-year-old center can do in his first NHL season.

Playing for Johnny Hockey: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to honor the memory of forward Johnny Gaudreau with their play throughout this season. Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey on Aug. 29.

'Stammer' time in Nashville: Steven Stamkos brings his offensive skill and leadership to the Nashville Predators after 16 seasons and two Stanley Cup championships (2020, 2021) with the Lightning. After he had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games last season, the 34-year-old forward could help boost the Predators to Cup contender status. Stamkos' return to Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena on Oct. 28 promises to be an emotional night.

Last ride for Maple Leafs core four?: Auston Matthews and William Nylander are signed long-term with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Mitch Marner and John Tavares can become unrestricted free agents after this season. So this could be the last chance for that foursome to lead Toronto to postseason success. With only one playoff series win since 2004 (against the Lightning in 2023), Toronto hired Craig Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe as coach to help push the group farther.

Bedard's encore: Connor Bedard appears poised to have a big second season with the Chicago Blackhawks after winning the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season. Despite being limited to 68 games because of a broken jaw, Bedard led the League's rookies in goals (22) and points (62), and tied for first in assists (39).

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry turns 20: Where did the decades go? Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby each is beginning his 20th NHL season and their teams likely will battle each other for a playoff spot again. Crosby is chasing milestones too. Already 10th in NHL history with 1,596 points (592 goals, 1004 assists), the 37-year-old needs eight goals to reach 600, four points to reach 1,600 and 46 points to surpass Joe Sakic for ninth (1,641 points).