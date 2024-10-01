Celebrini, Gauthier, Hutson among top 12 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, leads a group of talented rookies hoping to make an impact when the 2024-25 season begins Friday.

The Sharks finished last in the NHL last season and had the No. 1 pick for the first time. General manager Mike Grier said he believes San Jose's offseason moves, including the signings of forwards Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg, and claiming two-time Stanley Cup winner Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers, can provide a good environment and structure for Celebrini on and off the ice.

"He wants to be the guy; wants to have the puck on his stick the whole game," Toffoli said of Celebrini. "He doesn't wait around for it to come to him. I think he does a real good job of being in really good spots and just knowing when to kill plays, strike and when he gets it -- [defensive] zone, [offensive] zone -- he gets his feet moving and he has possession of the puck."

Here are 12 rookies to keep an eye on (listed alphabetically):