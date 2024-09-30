How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Last season: 23-53-6, 46 points out of second wild card
How it ended: A rough start to the season (11-23-2, .333 points percentage) got worst after the calendar flipped to 2024 (12-30-4, .304 points percentage) and Chicago finished last in the Central Division for the second straight season.
Biggest offseason change: The Blackhawks invested heavily in experienced players to support center Connor Bedard and their young core. That includes signing free agent forwards Teuvo Teravainen (three years) and Tyler Bertuzzi (four years), who could step into top-six roles. Teravainen won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks as a rookie in 2015 and returns after scoring an NHL career-best 25 goals last season, his fourth 20-goal season in eight with the Carolina Hurricanes. Bertuzzi scored 21 goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. On defense Alec Martinez, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, signed a one-year contract and TJ Brodie signed a two-year contract.
Why they could get in: Bedard lived up to the hype surrounding his entrance to the NHL, leading the Blackhawks and NHL rookies with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and winning the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. With another season of experience and physical development, the 19-year-old should push his offensive production even higher. And now he'll have more help around him, especially with Teravainen, Bertuzzi, Patrick Maroon and Craig Smith joining Nick Foligno and a healthy Taylor Hall, who is returning from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee sustained in November. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds), the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, has NHL-ready size and strength after he led NCAA freshman defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games at Michigan State. Levshunov, Martinez and Brodie add depth to a defense group that includes Seth Jones, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy and Kevin Korchinski, who tied for third among NHL rookie defensemen with five goals last season. The Blackhawks might still be a season or two away from returning to playoff contention, but if the veterans play to their previous levels and Bedard and the other young players take a step forward, Chicago could be a surprise contender.