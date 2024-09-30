How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Last season: 34-35-13, 17 points out of second wild card

How it ended: A nine-game winning streak got the Kraken tied for the second wild card Jan. 13, but they won just two of their next 10 games (2-7-1) and fell six points out of a playoff spot by Feb. 12. After going 19-14-9 in their first 42 games, Seattle finished 15-21-4.

Biggest offseason change: The Kraken focused on adding Stanley Cup experience during the offseason, signing forward Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour each to a seven-year contract July 1. Stephenson is a two-time winner, with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and is coming off his third straight season with at least 50 points. Montour won the Cup last season with the Florida Panthers after helping them reach the Cup Final in 2023. He had 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23, and was second among Panthers defensemen during the playoffs last season with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 games. They'll also have a Stanley Cup winner behind the bench with coach Dan Bylsma, who won it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. Bylsma had coached Coachella Valley, Seattle's American Hockey League affiliate, the previous two seasons before being hired May 28 to replace Dave Hakstol.

Why they could get in: Two seasons ago the Kraken tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.52 goals per game) and reached the second round of the playoffs. Last season the scoring dropped off (2.61 goals per game, 29th), but most of the same players that were part of the jump in scoring were there for the downturn. Can they get closer to what they were two seasons ago? Adding Stephenson and Montour should help at 5-on-5 and on the power play, as should a healthy season for defenseman Vince Dunn, who was limited to 59 games last season in part because of a neck injury that sidelined him for 19 of the final 21 games. Bylsma’s more offensive approach also should have a positive effect, especially for forward Matty Beniers, who should be closer to the player who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2023 than the player who slumped to 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 77 games last season. If the offense rebounds closer to its 2022-23 levels, it’s easy to see the Kraken competing for a top-three spot in the Pacific Division or a wild card.