Panarin has 4 assists, Rangers defeat Lightning for 5th straight road win

Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle each scored twice, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers (9-7-2), who are 8-1-1 on the road this season. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

Jake Guentzel, Zemgus Girgensons and Scott Sabourin scored for the Lightning (8-6-2), who had won two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up goals on the first three shots he faced and had eight saves on 13 shots before being pulled after the second period. Jonas Johansson made six saves.

Cuylle gave New York a 1-0 lead at 1:09 of the first period with a power-play goal. He scored on a rebound at the left post after Fox’s shot deflected off Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak and bounced off the end boards.

J.T. Miller made it 2-0 at 3:31. Mika Zibanejad intercepted a pass by Nikita Kucherov in the neutral zone and sent the puck toward the net before it first deflected off of Cernak’s skate, then went off Miller's skate and past Vasilevskiy.

Sabourin cut it to 2-1 at 6:04 when he sent a wrist shot past Shesterkin high on the glove side from the left circle. Sabourin, who was playing his first NHL game this season after being called up from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, scored his first NHL goal since Feb. 29, 2020, with the Ottawa Senators.

Alexis Lafreniere extended the Rangers lead to 3-1 at 7:08 when he finished off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from the right circle to the far post.

Girgensons pulled the Lightning within 3-2 at 13:59, one-timing a rebound from the slot.

Will Borgen gave New York a 4-2 lead at 16:20 with a shot from the point that deflected off the stick of Tampa Bay defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

Guentzel then cut it to 4-3 at 17:32 on a short-handed breakaway.

Trocheck pushed it to 5-3 at 18:19 of the second period with a shot from low in the right circle that got past Vasilevskiy when the goalie lost his footing and fell trying to get into position.

Trocheck’s second goal, at 5:03 of the third period, extended the lead to 6-3 before Cuylle scored his second of the game, an empty-net goal at 17:49 for the 7-3 final.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel left the game at 7:08 of the first after a hit from Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy. Tampa Bay was also without defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, each because of an undisclosed injury.