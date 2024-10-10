Rangers score 6, shut out Penguins in season opener

Kreider gets 2 goals, Shesterkin makes 29 saves

Rangers at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves, and Chris Kreider scored twice to help the New York Rangers defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday in the season opener for each team.

The shutout was Shesterkin’s 16th in the NHL.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil scored his first regular-season goal since March 28, 2023, for New York; he did not have a goal in 10 games last season before sustaining a concussion Nov. 2.

Tristan Jarry made 35 saves for the Penguins.

Sam Carrick put New York ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 2:24 of the first period, holding off Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang to tip in a point shot from Trouba. Carrick was making his Rangers debut after signing a three-year contract July 1.

Will Cuylle appeared to extend the lead at 9:48 but his goal was overturned following a Penguins challenge for offside.

Lafreniere then made it 2-0 at 17:23. After taking a stretch pass from Panarin, Lafreniere dragged the puck around a sliding Marcus Pettersson for a wrist shot to the blocker side from the left face-off circle.

Kreider pushed it to 3-0 at 19:48 with a wrist shot from the slot off a rebound from Trouba’s one-timer.

Chytil made it 4-0 at 9:39 of the second period. He took a drop pass from Cuylle for a snap shot that went in off the crossbar.

Kreider scored short-handed to extend the lead to 5-0 at 11:35 of the third period. He beat Letang to the puck and slipped it through the five-hole.

Vincent Trocheck scored with a wrist shot at 16:59 for the 6-0 final.

