Brodzinski scores twice, Rangers ease past Islanders

Urho Vaakanainen had a goal and two assists, and J.T. Miller and Matt Rempe scored for the Rangers (29-25-4), who have won two straight and three of four. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Alexander Romanov scored for the Islanders (25-25-7), who have lost four straight games. Ilya Sorokin allowed five goals on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Jakub Skarek, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Vaakanainen gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:22 of the first period. He scored with a shot from the top of the right circle that deflected in off Islanders defenseman Scott Perunovich.

Romanov tied it 1-1 at 8:19 with a point shot that deflected in off the stick of Rangers defenseman Adam Fox in the low slot.

Brodzinski responded to put the Rangers back in front 2-1 at 12:39. He scored with a one-timer from the top of the right circle through a screen by Rempe that caught Sorokin moving the other way.

Brodzinski then pushed the lead to 3-1 at 19:12 of the first. He took a short pass from Fox at the blue line, turned, and scored glove side with a wrist shot through a screen.

J.T. Miller made it 4-1 at 11:21 of the second period. Mika Zibanejad sent a pass out from below the goal line to Miller, who was left all alone at the edge of the left circle.

Rempe extended it to 5-1 at 16:30, redirecting Brodzinski's point shot under Sorokin’s glove for his second goal of the season.

Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller left the game with a lower-body injury at 6:19 of the second period. Fox left the game at 3:14 of the third period with an upper-body injury.