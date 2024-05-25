Rempe returns to Rangers lineup for Game 2 of East Final against Panthers

NEW YORK -- Matt Rempe was back in the New York Rangers lineup for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The forward replaced Kaapo Kakko, who is a healthy scratch for the first time since June 11, 2022, which was Game 6 of the conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rempe was scratched the past two games and four of the past five.

He skated as the right wing on the fourth line with center Barclay Goodrow and left wing Jimmy Vesey in line rushes during warmups.

Florida leads the best-of-7 series.

"This is awesome," Rempe said at the morning skate Friday before it was known that he would be in the lineup. "Eastern Conference Final. Come on, this is the best. Anytime you get an opportunity you want to make the most of it, make the most of my minutes. Nothing better."

Rempe (6-foot-7, 241 pounds) has one point, a goal in Game 1 of the first round against the Washington Capitals, in seven games. He hasn't played since Game 5 of the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes, a 4-1 loss.

He played in each of New York's first six Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Rangers go 6-0.

"Obviously, a big boy, gets on the forecheck, plays physical," Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour said. "If he is in the lineup, that is probably what their mindset is, to get more on the body. It's not going to affect us and what our game plan is.

"If they want to switch up the lineup, he brings energy for them."

The Rangers were 14-2-1 with Rempe in the lineup in the regular season. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 18 in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"I'm chomping, I'm ready to go, ready to go," Rempe said at the morning skate. "I'm already buzzing. I'm just going to go have fun, take it shift by shift and have fun with it. Create some chaos, skate hard, have some fun. I'm 21. I don't have pressure. I just want to do the most. If I know I that I work my hardest I can look at myself and say, 'I'm proud of myself, I worked my hardest.' That's all I can do."

Kakko has two points (one goal, one assist) in games in these playoffs. He was limited to 10:27 of ice time in Game 1 after playing 10:01 in New York's series-clinching comeback win against the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the second round. He's averaging 11:34 of ice time in these playoffs.

"Yeah, I'd like to see Kaapo generate more production, but I'd also like to see [Alexander] Wennberg generate more production," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I don't know if you isolate one, but as a line you can look for them to generate more. … We could use more production from our third line."

