Rangers top Panthers in OT in Game 2, even Eastern Final

Goodrow scores at 14:01, Shesterkin makes 26 saves for New York

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK – Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime when the New York Rangers defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Goodrow took a pass in the slot from Vincent Trocheck on the rush and beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a wrist shot.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division, who are 3-0 in overtime this postseason.

Carter Verhaeghe scored, and Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Panthers, the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division, who had won four straight road playoff games.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period with a tap-in at the side of the net off a pass from Adam Fox.

Verhaeghe tied it 1-1 at 18:09 of the first with a power-play goal from the slot.

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey sustained an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. His final shift came midway through the period after taking a hit from Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour.

