Goodrow’s playoff success continues for Rangers in Game 2 OT victory

NEW YORK -- It's not a coincidence that the only Stanley Cup winner on the ice for the New York Rangers scored the overtime goal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Barclay Goodrow is not new to being in big moments and scoring huge goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He's one of those guys that gets teams to win," Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said.

Goodrow did just that 14:01 into overtime to give the Rangers a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, evening the best-of-7 series 1-1.

It was Goodrow's fourth goal in 12 playoff games this season, including his second game-winner.

By comparison, he scored four goals in 80 games in the regular season, only one game-winner.

Why is he so much more productive in the playoffs?

Goodrow didn't have an answer to that question, saying he brings the same game every night. That's true. He's a do-all-the-little-things-well kind of player; defensively strong, kills penalties, gets pucks out, gets pucks in, wins face-offs.

But in the playoffs those little things add up.

"Those things are really important, especially in overtime where one play, one face-off can make or break a game," defenseman Adam Fox said. "He's relied on in all situations. What he does for us is really critical, but he's able to put the puck in the net too. You can see that. Great shot."