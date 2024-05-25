Panthers upbeat despite OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

NEW YORK -- Of course the Florida Panthers would love to have taken a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

“The goal is to win every game, right?” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Like to win both.”

Despite not doing so, the Panthers said they are content to go home with a split after the New York Rangers’ 2-1 overtime win in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The fact that they were on the cusp of a stranglehold, one shot away, isn’t disheartening.

Yes, they had opportunities.

Maurice said they had seven or eight high-quality chances, which is high for his team. Aleksander Barkov hit the post from in close with the game tied 1-1 late in the second period. Ryan Lomberg had a good chance early in overtime, but goalie Igor Shesterkin flashed his glove to handle it.

There was a swagger from the Panthers as the game went into the extra period.

They had won 11 straight Stanley Cup Playoff games decided in overtime, including two in their four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final last season and one in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, when they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

But the law of averages came home to roost when Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime, his 40-foot snap shot beating Sergei Bobrovsky, who had been brilliant throughout the game.

Afterward, it was hard for Maurice to pick out much to be sour about.

“I’m fine with tonight,” he said. “You shouldn’t come in and beat the Presidents’ Trophy team twice in their own building. You really shouldn’t.”