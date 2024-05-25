Panthers upbeat despite OT loss in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

Say ‘we go home and we refocus’ with series against Rangers tied

fla sider 0524

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

NEW YORK -- Of course the Florida Panthers would love to have taken a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

“The goal is to win every game, right?” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Like to win both.”

Despite not doing so, the Panthers said they are content to go home with a split after the New York Rangers’ 2-1 overtime win in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The fact that they were on the cusp of a stranglehold, one shot away, isn’t disheartening.

Yes, they had opportunities. 

Maurice said they had seven or eight high-quality chances, which is high for his team. Aleksander Barkov hit the post from in close with the game tied 1-1 late in the second period. Ryan Lomberg had a good chance early in overtime, but goalie Igor Shesterkin flashed his glove to handle it. 

There was a swagger from the Panthers as the game went into the extra period.

They had won 11 straight Stanley Cup Playoff games decided in overtime, including two in their four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final last season and one in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, when they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. 

But the law of averages came home to roost when Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime, his 40-foot snap shot beating Sergei Bobrovsky, who had been brilliant throughout the game.

Afterward, it was hard for Maurice to pick out much to be sour about.

“I’m fine with tonight,” he said. “You shouldn’t come in and beat the Presidents’ Trophy team twice in their own building. You really shouldn’t.”

FLA@NYR ECF, Gm2: Goodrow fires it in for Rangers overtime win

They didn’t defeat the Rangers twice, but they have put a scare into them heading into Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“That’s the playoff hockey,” said Bobrovsky, who finished with 28 saves. “Our guys worked really hard. It’s a tight game, a one-goal game. We [need] to keep going.”

The Panthers say they expect another tough game, low-scoring and hard-hitting, judging by what they have seen.

“I think that is what happens when you get the two best teams in the conference,” Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “It’s going to be a battle. They are playing hard defense, we’re playing hard defense. It’s a struggle to get chances.”

The Panthers, though, have been better for longer stretches across the first 134 minutes.

Florida shut out New York in Game 1, a 3-0 win Wednesday, and allowed one goal in regulation in Game 2, when the Rangers came out flying and scored first on a tic-tac-toe play that was finished by Vincent Trocheck at 4:12 of the first period.

Through two games, the Panthers have trailed for a total of 13:57. They have killed all six power plays the Rangers have had and scored on one of their own five power plays: the tying goal by Verhaeghe at 18:09 of the first period Friday.

It was the eighth goal in 13 games this postseason for Verhaeghe, which leads the team. He had seven last postseason. 

Since the start of the 2023 playoffs, Verhaeghe has 15 goals in 34 games. Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (22) and Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk (16) are the only players with more during that span. 

Bobrovsky has stopped 52 of 54 shots in the series.

“They are a really good team and we didn’t expect to win every game,” Verhaeghe said. “They came out strong, but we got the split. We go home and we refocus.”

ECF, Gm2: Panthers @ Rangers Recap

As a coach, Maurice said he thinks the games could become more open as the series goes on.

“[There is] better skill on both teams than the plays that are being completed,” he said. “I think it’s a bit of a challenge out there right now.”

But as a fan, Maurice said he likes the games so far.

“Two really good goaltenders at each end,” he said, “Like I said, it’s an exciting series, it’s exciting hockey. Lots of hits, lots of action. It’s been great.”

Related Content

Rangers top Panthers in OT in Game 2, even Eastern Final

Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

Goodrow’s playoff success continues for Rangers in Game 2 OT victory

Latest News

Goodrow’s playoff success continues for Rangers in Game 2 OT victory

Rempe returns to Rangers lineup for Game 2 of East Final against Panthers

Rangers top Panthers in OT in Game 2, even Eastern Final

Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

How Stars stole top scorer Johnston in 2021 NHL Draft

Oilers aiming to cut down on mistakes against Stars entering Game 2

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 24

Arniel hired as coach of Jets, replaces retired Bowness

Stars looking for more of 'a Game 7 mindset' against Oilers in Game 2 of West Final

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

2024 NHL Draft order set through 1st 28 picks

Blackhawks, Islanders swap 1st-round picks in 2024 NHL Draft

3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Waddell resigns as Hurricanes general manager, replaced by Tulsky

Bedard focused on helping Blackhawks build back into Stanley Cup Playoff contenders

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 24