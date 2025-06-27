2025 NHL Draft 1st-round tracker, analysis 

Complete coverage of all 32 selections from Los Angeles, beginning with Islanders at No. 1

kings-mascot-draft-blog

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

LOS ANGELES -- Years of scouting and months of planning have led to the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, beginning with Round 1 from L.A. Live's Peacock Theater on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The New York Islanders will start the festivities with the No. 1 pick, which they won in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. They are widely expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

You can follow that pick and all picks here on our 2025 NHL Draft first round tracker.

Before it gets going, here are some stories you can read to get you ready.

You can get to know Schaefer and how adversity has shaped him into the player and person he is here.

Two of the teams to keep close watch on are the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom have three picks in the first round. Nashville will select No. 5, No. 23 and No. 26. Philadelphia has picks No. 6, No. 22 and No. 31.

Here is how NHL.com's draft experts think the first round will go with their final mock draft here.

The draft will have a different look this year with the decentralized format. More than 90 prospects are in Los Angeles while the teams are in their home markets. You can read about all about it here.

And you can click here to find all of NHL.com's draft coverage, from prospect features to team-by-team needs, top-10 lists by position, and to find the "NHL Draft Class" podcast, where the show features exclusive interviews with some of the top prospects and most respected scouts from NHL Central Scouting.

Related Content

What's new at the NHL Draft

NHL Draft Class

Follow the NHL Draft Day Process with Stormy Buonantony

2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

2025 NHL Draft: Pacific Division needs

2025 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

2025 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

Latest News

Bennett signs 8-year, $64 million contract to stay with Panthers

Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

Quinn signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Sabres

Schaefer 'is the best player right now' in NHL Draft, Subban says

NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic proves big hit

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

NHL Foundation Canada announces winners of 5 grants

Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Schaefer, top Draft prospects discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres, signs 5-year contract

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft