2025 NHL Draft 1st-round tracker, analysis 

LOS ANGELES -- Years of scouting and months of planning have led to the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, beginning with Round 1 from L.A. Live's Peacock Theater on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The New York Islanders will start the festivities with the No. 1 pick, which they won in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. They are widely expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Two of the teams to keep close watch on are the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, each of whom have three picks in the first round. Nashville will select No. 5, No. 23 and No. 26. Philadelphia has picks No. 6, No. 22 and No. 31.

The draft will have a different look this year with the decentralized format. More than 90 prospects are in Los Angeles while the teams are in their home markets. You can read about all about it here.

